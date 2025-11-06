This Assembly election to make Bihar 'infiltrator-free': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants snatch jobs and pose security threats to the country, while asserting that the Bihar assembly election is for making the eastern state "infiltrator-free".

Addressing an election rally at Bettiah in West Champaran district, he alleged that RJD indulged in massacres and rapes while in power, while asserting that there is no place for 'bahubalis' (strongmen) in the NDA government.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi established Makhana Board... if 'Lalu & co' come to power, 'infiltrator ghusao board' will be set up," he alleged.