Amit Shah to address rally in Saran, intellectuals' meet in Patna today

Shah will hold the BJP's organisational discussions and meet leaders of alliance partners during his three-day tour to poll-bound Bihar

State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal received Shah at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here on Thursday evening
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:48 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Bihar, is likely to address a rally in Saran district and an intellectuals' meet here on Friday, BJP leaders said.

Shah met senior party leaders in Patna on Thursday night and reviewed preparations for the upcoming assembly elections, they said.

"The home minister will address a public meeting in Saran during the day in favour of NDA nominees in Amnaur and Taraiya assembly seats. Later in the day, he will also address a gathering of intellectuals at Gyan Bhawan in Patna," said a BJP leader, who did not wish to be quoted.

Shah will hold the BJP's organisational discussions and meet leaders of alliance partners during his three-day tour to poll-bound Bihar.

During his stay in Bihar, Shah is also likely to participate in the processions before the filing of nomination papers by some NDA candidates.

"Over the course of the next four days, filing of nomination papers will be completed for all the 243 seats in the state assembly. Instructions will be issued by the home minister to all party leaders to ensure better coordination among NDA partners during the upcoming elections", another BJP leader said.

Many top BJP leaders, including chief ministers of several states and union ministers, are likely to visit Bihar to "boost the morale of the NDA candidates at the time of filing of nomination papers".

Friday is the last day for the filing of nomination papers for the first phase of polls, which will take place on November 6.

For the second round of elections on November 11, the last date of the filing of nomination papers is October 20.

In the days to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold rallies in the state, the BJP leader said.

The votes will be counted on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Amit ShahBihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025BiharBihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

