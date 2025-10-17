Amit Shah to address rally in Saran, intellectuals' meet in Patna today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Bihar, is likely to address a rally in Saran district and an intellectuals' meet here on Friday, BJP leaders said.

Shah met senior party leaders in Patna on Thursday night and reviewed preparations for the upcoming assembly elections, they said.

"The home minister will address a public meeting in Saran during the day in favour of NDA nominees in Amnaur and Taraiya assembly seats. Later in the day, he will also address a gathering of intellectuals at Gyan Bhawan in Patna," said a BJP leader, who did not wish to be quoted.

Shah will hold the BJP's organisational discussions and meet leaders of alliance partners during his three-day tour to poll-bound Bihar. State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal received Shah at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here on Thursday evening. During his stay in Bihar, Shah is also likely to participate in the processions before the filing of nomination papers by some NDA candidates. "Over the course of the next four days, filing of nomination papers will be completed for all the 243 seats in the state assembly. Instructions will be issued by the home minister to all party leaders to ensure better coordination among NDA partners during the upcoming elections", another BJP leader said.