Bihar polls: EC issues vouchers for parties' free airtime on DD, AIR

EC stated that free broadcasting and telecasting facilities, with a base time of 45 minutes, have been allotted on both Doordarshan and AIR for each party

The final date for filing a nomination for the first phase of the assembly elections is October 17, while that for the second phase is October 20.
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:46 AM IST
Ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued digital vouchers to all national and regional political parties, directing officials for the allotment of broadcast and telecast time for them on Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR).

"The broadcast/telecast period will be scheduled between the date of publication of the list of contesting candidates in each phase and two days before the date of poll in Bihar. The actual broadcast/telecast will be scheduled in advance through a draw of lots in the presence of authorised representatives of the parties and officials from the office of CEO Bihar," the statement read.

EC stated that free broadcasting and telecasting facilities, with a base time of 45 minutes, have been allotted on both Doordarshan and AIR for each party to be uniformly provided on the regional network within the state.

"Additional time has been allotted to political parties based on their poll performance in the last assembly election of Bihar. Political parties are required to submit transcripts and recordings in advance, strictly adhering to the relevant guidelines," the statement further read.

"In addition to party broadcasts, Prasar Bharati Corporation will organise up to two panel discussions and/or debates on Doordarshan and All India Radio for Bihar. Each eligible party may nominate one representative for the programme which will be moderated by an approved coordinator," it added.

The final date for filing a nomination for the first phase of the assembly elections is October 17, while that for the second phase is October 20.

BJP on Wednesday announced its third and final list of candidates, naming individuals for 18 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The BJP has fielded Satish Kumar Yadav against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav from Raghopur constituency. The list also included Nand Kishor Ram from Ramnagar, Vinay Bihari from Lauriya, Bina Devi from Kochadhaman, and Kumar Shailendra from Bihpur.

With the third list of candidates, the BJP has announced the names for all the 101 seats allotted to the party in the NDA's seat-sharing arrangement.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) released its first list of 57 candidates. The list includes JD(U) state president Umesh Khushwaha (Mahanar), Bihar Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar (Nalanda), and Sunil Kumar (Bhore-SC).

Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also announced the first list of 14 candidates out of the 29 seats allotted to the party in the final seat-sharing.

The Rashtriya Lok Morcha, led by former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, on Wednesday released the list of six candidates.

The party has announced six candidates across different districts for the state polls. According to the official release issued by State General Secretary Subhash Chandravanshi, Tittu has been fielded from the Basopatti constituency in Siwan district. From Madhubani, the candidate announced is Mayank Anand, while Alok Kumar Singh will contest from the Dinara constituency in Rohtas district.

Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan is yet to announce its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaBihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Bihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

