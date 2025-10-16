JD(U) announces second list of 44 candidates for Bihar Assembly polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Thursday announced its second list of 44 candidates for the assembly polls, with several ministers like Sheila Mandal, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Leshi Singh, Jayant Raj and Mohd Zama Khan featuring among the nominees.

The party also fielded turncoats Chetan Anand from Nabinagar and Vibha Devi from Nawad. Both were earlier associated with the RJD.

Besides, the JD(U) nominated Kaladhar Mandal from the Rupauli seat.

The JD(U), an alliance partner of the NDA in Bihar, has now released the list of all 101 candidates for the upcoming polls.

Elections to the 243-member assembly will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11.