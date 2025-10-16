Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / BJP's third Bihar poll list: Satish Yadav to contest against Tejashwi

BJP's third Bihar poll list: Satish Yadav to contest against Tejashwi

The list includes Nand Kishor Ram from Ramnagar, Vinay Bihari from Lauriya, Bina Devi from Kochadhaman, and Kumar Shailendra from Bihpur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its third list of 71 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, fielding Satish Kumar Yadav against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav from Raghopur constituency.

According to the official document released by the party on Wednesday, the BJP's Central Election Committee approved the names of candidates for the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. The list includes Nand Kishor Ram from Ramnagar, Vinay Bihari from Lauriya, Bina Devi from Kochadhaman, and Kumar Shailendra from Bihpur.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of 12 candidates for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections, taking the total tally of declared candidates to 83 out of 101 seats allotted to the party in the final seat-sharing distribution within the NDA.

According to the list, folk singer Maithili Thakur will contest from Alinagar in Darbhanga district, while former IPS officer Anand Mishra, who earlier served as Youth Wing President in Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, will contest from Buxar.

Mishra was earlier part of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj and had led the party's Youth Wing as president.

After being declared a candidate from Bihar's Alinagar constituency, folk singer and BJP leader Maithili Thakur on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the party leadership for the opportunity.

In a post on X, Thakur said that she will continue to work with dedication and commitment to serve the people of Alinagar.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the entire central and state leadership of the BJP and NDA for expressing their trust in me. I will continue to work with complete dedication and commitment to serve the people of Ali Nagar and to take the BJP-NDA's public welfare policies to every village and every individual," she posted on X.

According to the list released, Ram Chandra Prasad has been fielded from Hayaghat, Ranjan Kumar from Muzaffarpur, Subhash Singh from Gopalganj, Kedar Nath Singh from Baniapur, Chhoti Kumari from Chapra, Vinay Kumar Singh from Sonepur, Birendra Kumar from Rosera, Siyaram Singh from Barh, Mahesh Paswan from Agiaon and Rakesh Ojha from Shahpur.

The party had already declared its candidate in the other 71 seats on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) released its first list of 57 candidates, notably excluding any Muslim candidates. The list includes JD(U) state president Umesh Khushwaha (Mahanar), Bihar Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar (Nalanda), and Sunil Kumar (Bhore-SC).

Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also announced the first list of 14 candidates out of the 29 seats allotted to the party in the final seat-sharing distribution within the NDA for the Bihar elections.

According to the list announced, the party has fielded Raju Tiwari from Govindganj, Sanjay Kumar Singh from Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Vishnu Dev Paswan from Darouli, Seemant Mrinal from Garkha, Surendra Kumar from Sahebpur Kamal, Sanjay Kumar from Bakhri, and Babulal Shaurya from Parbatta.

Mithun Kumar will contest the polls from Nathnagar, Sunil Kumar from Paliganj, Hulas Pandey from Brahmpur, Rajiv Ranjan Singh from Dehri, Sangita Devi from Balrampur, Rani Kumari from Makhdumpur and Prakash Chandra from Obra, the party said.

Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the results will be declared on November 14. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Bihar Elections 2025Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Assembly Elections Tejashwi YadavBJP

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

