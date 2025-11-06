Bihar election phase 1 voting LIVE: Voting for 121 seats begins, 1,314 candidates in fray

Bihar’s first phase of elections will be held on Thursday (November 6), covering 121 out of the state’s 243 constituencies. A total of 37.5 million voters are registered for this round, including 1.07 million new entrants. Voting will take place across 45,341 polling stations, with 36,733 located in rural areas.

The phase features 1,314 candidates, including prominent leaders such as RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and BJP’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary . Some high-profile celebrity candidates include Maithili Thakur (BJP-Aliganj), Khesari Lal Yadav (RJD-Chhapra), and Ritesh Pandey (Jan Suraaj Party-Kargahar).

Several ministers from the ruling BJP are seeking re-election, including Nitin Nabin (Bankipur), Sanjay Saraogi (Darbhanga), Jibesh Kumar (Jale), and Kedar Prasad Gupta (Kurhani). JD(U) ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet, such as Shrawan Kumar (Nalanda) and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (Sarairanjan), are also contesting in this phase.

One of the most closely watched battles is in Mokama, where jailed JD(U) leader Anant Singh faces RJD’s Veena Devi, wife of gangster Suraj Bhan, making it a high-stakes contest.