Bihar election phase 1 voting LIVE: Voting for 121 seats begins, 1,314 candidates in fray
Bihar Assembly election 2025 phase 1 voting LIVE updates: 1,314 candidates including Tejashwi Yadav and Samrat Choudhary in fray today; Voting to being at 7 am
BS Web Team New Delhi
Bihar’s first phase of elections will be held on Thursday (November 6), covering 121 out of the state’s 243 constituencies. A total of 37.5 million voters are registered for this round, including 1.07 million new entrants. Voting will take place across 45,341 polling stations, with 36,733 located in rural areas.
The phase features 1,314 candidates, including prominent leaders such as RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and BJP’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. Some high-profile celebrity candidates include Maithili Thakur (BJP-Aliganj), Khesari Lal Yadav (RJD-Chhapra), and Ritesh Pandey (Jan Suraaj Party-Kargahar).
Several ministers from the ruling BJP are seeking re-election, including Nitin Nabin (Bankipur), Sanjay Saraogi (Darbhanga), Jibesh Kumar (Jale), and Kedar Prasad Gupta (Kurhani). JD(U) ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet, such as Shrawan Kumar (Nalanda) and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (Sarairanjan), are also contesting in this phase.
One of the most closely watched battles is in Mokama, where jailed JD(U) leader Anant Singh faces RJD’s Veena Devi, wife of gangster Suraj Bhan, making it a high-stakes contest.
Digha (Patna) has the largest voter base with 458,000 electors, while Barbigha (Sheikhpura) has the smallest, at 232,000. The constituencies of Kurhani and Muzaffarpur feature the largest number of candidates, with 20 each, while reserved seats like Bhorey, Alauli, and Parbatta have five candidates each.
Key battlegrounds to watch
|Raghopur
|
Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) vs Satish Kumar (BJP)
|Tarapur
|Samrat Choudhary (BJP) vs Arun Shah (RJD)
|Mahua
|Tej Pratap Yadav (JJD) vs Mukesh Raushan (RJD)
|Alinagar
|Maithili Thakur (BJP) vs Binod Mishra (RJD)
|Mokama
|Anant Singh (JD (U) ) vs Veena Devi (RJD)
|Arrah
|
Sanjay Singh “Tiger” (BJP) vs Vijay Kumar Gupta (JSP)
|Lakhisarai
|Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP) vs Suraj Kumar (JSP)
7:28 AM
Bihar election phase 1 voting LIVE updates: People queue up at a polling booth in Vaishali
7:14 AM
Bihar election phase 1 voting LIVE: State General Secretary (Organisation) votes
Bihar State General Secretary (Organisation) Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya casts his vote at a polling station in Miller High School, Booth Numbers 394 & 396 in Digha, Patna.
7:10 AM
Bihar election phase 1 voting LIVE: Voter distribution and candidate concentration
The largest voter base is in Digha (Patna), with 458,000 voters, while the smallest is in Barbigha (Sheikhpura) with 232,000 voters. The constituencies of Kurhani and Muzaffarpur have the largest candidate pools, with 20 candidates each. Reserved constituencies like Bhorey, Alauli, and Parbatta have five candidates each.
7:03 AM
Bihar election phase 1 voting LIVE updates: Voting for 121 seats begins
Voting for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2025 begins. 121 of the 243 constituencies set to poll today
6:53 AM
Bihar election phase 1 voting LIVE: 1,314 candidates including Tejashwi Yadav, Samrat Choudhary in fray
Some of the most watched candidates include Tejashwi Yadav, Samrat Choudhary, Maithili Thakur (BJP-Aliganj), Khesari Lal Yadav (RJD-Chhapra), and Ritesh Pandey (Jan Suraaj Party-Kargahar) Anant Singh, Nitin Nabin (Bankipur), Sanjay Saraogi (Darbhanga), Jibesh Kumar (Jale), and Kedar Prasad Gupta (Kurhani)
6:51 AM
Bihar election phase 1 voting LIVE updates: 121 constituencies to vote today; polling begins at 7 am
The first phase of Bihar's elections will take place today, with 121 out of the 243 constituencies going to the polls. A total of 37.5 million electors are registered, including 1.07 million new voters.
Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Assembly elections BJP Congress
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:48 AM IST