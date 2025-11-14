Bihar election results 2025 LIVE: NDA vs Mahagathbandhan, who will win? Counting of votes at 8 am

Bihar election results 2025 LIVE updates:
All eyes are now on the counting of votes, which will determine whether Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)-BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
retains power, or if Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (INDIA bloc) succeeds in unseating the nine-time chief minister. Despite being conducted amid the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls -- which led to the removal of over six million voters -- the Bihar Assembly elections recorded a turnout of 67.13 per cent, the highest since 1951.
The overall turnout for the 243-seat Assembly election was 67.13 per cent, marking a rise of 9.6 percentage points compared to the last Assembly elections. Bihar election exit poll 2025 predictions:
Most exit polls project a clear lead for the NDA
, projecting it to secure between 130 and 167 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is expected to win around 70 to 100 seats. A major takeaway from the surveys is the performance of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, which, according to most estimates, is likely to bag only up to five seats.
Bihar election results date and time: When will the results be declared?
The counting of votes for all 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar will be held on Friday, November 14, under the supervision of the Election Commission of India (ECI
).
According to the ECI, the counting process will commence at 8:00 am, with early trends expected in the morning. The final results are likely to be declared by evening, officials said.
Where to track real-time vote counting
Voters can follow real-time vote counting updates and official trends on the Election Commission’s websites — eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in.
What happened in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections?
In the 2020 Assembly elections, the NDA bagged 125 seats, while the Opposition alliance won 110 seats.
Key alliances: NDA vs Mahagathbandhan
The NDA alliance consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).
The Opposition Mahagathbandhan includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), and the Left parties -- CPI, CPI-ML, and CPI(M).