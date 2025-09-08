Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hikes stipend for anganwadi workers, helpers

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hikes stipend for anganwadi workers, helpers

In a post on X, Kumar said anganwadi workers (sevika) will now get Rs 9,000, up from Rs 7,000 they had been receiving so far

Nitish Kumar, Nitish
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In yet another populist move ahead of the assembly polls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced a hike in the stipend given to anganwadi workers and helpers in the state.

In a post on X, Kumar said anganwadi workers (sevika) will now get Rs 9,000, up from Rs 7,000 they had been receiving so far.

Similarly, the stipend for helpers (sahayika) has been hiked from Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500, the CM said, adding "instructions have been issued to the department concerned".

Kumar hailed the "big role" played by anganwadi sevikas and sahayikas in "improving the nourishment and overall wellbeing of children and pregnant women".

"Since we came to power in November 2005, various schemes have been launched for the welfare of children and pregnant women. Recognising the role played by anganwadis in the implementation of these measures, we have decided to incentivise them", the JD(U) president added.

Over the past few years, the NDA government in the state has announced a plethora of sops, which include 125 units of free electricity, hike in social security pension and waiver of fees levied on forms to be filled up for appearing in competitive examinations.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has been indignant over alleged "copying" by the government of the ideas he has been floating and vowed to put on hold further electoral promises till the assembly elections are announced and the model code of conduct comes into force.

According to sources in the state government, there are more than 1.20 lakh anganwadi workers and helpers in Bihar who stand to benefit from the hike in stipends.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC tells ECI to publish list of 6.5 mn deleted Bihar voters with reasons

Aadhaar not sole proof of citizenship in voter rolls, must be verified: SC

Legacy of U-turns: Timeline of Nitish Kumar's alliance shifts over a decade

ECI hid reasons for deleting 6.5 mn voters in Bihar draft roll: ADR to SC

Bihar draft electoral roll: No demands yet to add or drop names, says EC

Topics :Nitish KumarBihar Elections 2025Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar governmentanganwadi workers

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story