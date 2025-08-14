The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to upload the names of around 6.5 million voters removed from Bihar’s electoral rolls, along with the reasons for their removal. The court said the information must be made public so that every voter can access it easily, Bar and Bench reported.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi passed the directions while hearing petitions challenging the ECI’s June 24 directive for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound state.

‘Reason for deletion must be public’

During the hearing, Justice Surya Kant said that the ECI had said 2.2 million out of the 6.5 million removed voters were dead. “If 2.2 million people have died, why is it not disclosed at the booth level? If it comes in the public domain, then that narrative will disappear,” he said.

'Reason for deletion must be public'

During the hearing, Justice Surya Kant said that the ECI had said 2.2 million out of the 6.5 million removed voters were dead. "If 2.2 million people have died, why is it not disclosed at the booth level? If it comes in the public domain, then that narrative will disappear," he said.

Justice Bagchi stressed the importance of transparency, saying, "Departure of suo motu deletion is not permissible... The exception is special circumstances. That also allows a window for appeal against such deletions. The fundamental right to know why deleted requires the widest possible publicity." Interim directions by the court The Bench recorded that the ECI agreed to take the following steps as an interim measure: • List of 6.5 million voters removed from the 2025 rolls but missing in the draft rolls will be uploaded on every district election officer's website.

• The list must mention the reason for each deletion • Wide publicity will be given in newspapers with the highest circulation in local languages, on Doordarshan, and other television channels. • District election officers with social media accounts must post the list there too. • The booth-wise list will also be displayed on notice boards in all panchayat bhawans, block development offices, and panchayat offices so people can check them manually. • Aggrieved persons may file claims along with a copy of their Aadhaar cards. Justice Kant read out that these steps aim to ensure easy and direct access for voters.

Push for more transparency Justice Bagchi urged the ECI to upload the entire dataset online so people could check their names independently. "What we are asking is to be more transparent. We are saying that instead of this, put the entire data set on the website," he said. Justice Kant added that the website should allow searches by EPIC number so voters can directly confirm their details. ECI's stand and petitioners' concerns Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the ECI, told the court: "6.5 million are not there, 2.2 million are dead." He clarified that no name had been deleted without following due process and that anyone wrongly marked as dead could approach officials for correction.