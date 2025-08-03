Bihar draft electoral roll: No demands yet to add or drop names, says EC

Between 3 pm on 1 August and 3 pm on 3 August, the EC said it did not receive any official requests from political parties under the claims and objections process. However, over 3,200 first-time voters applied for inclusion during this period.

“No booth-level agent (BLA) of any political party has submitted a single case to booth-level officers (BLOs) in the past 24 hours, despite all BLAs having agreed to carefully review the boothwise draft lists shared with them on 1 August,” the EC said.

However, individual voters have started to respond. The commission confirmed that 941 claims and objections have been submitted so far by citizens. These include requests to add names to the list and to remove names that voters believe are incorrect or ineligible.

Political parties and the general public still have time to submit their requests.

The Election Commission has set a deadline of 1 September for raising any claims or objections. After that, the final voter list will be prepared and published on 30 September.

The voter list is being updated through a process called Special Intensive Revision (SIR). It is part of the EC’s regular effort to ensure that the electoral roll is accurate before upcoming elections.