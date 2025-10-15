Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / JDU releases first list of 57 candidates for Bihar Assembly elections

JDU releases first list of 57 candidates for Bihar Assembly elections

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: JD(U) has announced its first list of 57 candidates for Bihar Assembly elections, including four seats sought by Chirag Paswan's LJP faction

Nitish Kumar, Nitish
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 12:41 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday released its first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The announcement also covers candidates for four seats claimed by Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).
 
Some of the prominent candidates named in the first list include Ratnesh Sada from Sonbarsa, Vidyasagar Nishad from Morwa, Dhumal Singh from Ekma and Kaushal Kishore from Rajgir.
 
The list also includes several senior party leaders and sitting MLAs:
• Vijay Kumar Choudhary, minister in the state government, contesting from Sarai Ranjan
• Narendra Narayan Yadav from Alamnagar

Also Read

NDA on its way out; Nitish not to return as Bihar CM: Prashant Kishor

NDA to announce candidates for Bihar polls today: State BJP chief

Premium

NDA's election plan for Bihar: BJP and JD(U) get 101 seats each

Premium

Governance, not caste: The investment strategy that keeps CMs in power

Every household to have a member with govt job: RJD's big poll promise

• Niranjan Kumar Mehta from Bihariganj
• Ramesh Rishi Dev from Singheshwar
• Kavita Saha from Madhepura
• Gandeshwar Shah from Mahisi
• Atirek Kumar from Kusheshwarsthan     Atirek Kumar has been chosen to replace Aman Bhushan Hazari, whose ticket from Kusheshwarsthan was cancelled by the party. Similarly, Sudarshan’s ticket from Barbigha has also been withdrawn. The party has not yet officially announced who will contest in his place.    ALSO READ: Bihar Assembly elections 2025: BJP announces first list of 71 candidates 

  Bihar Assembly elections 2025

 
The Bihar Assembly elections are set to be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The results will be announced on November 14.
 
The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17, while candidates for the second phase must submit their nominations by October 20. Citizens can also add their names to the voter list before these deadlines.
 
The current 243-member Bihar Assembly will complete its term on November 22.
 

Bihar polls 2025: Final electoral roll released

 
The final electoral roll for the Bihar Assembly elections was released last month by the Election Commission. As of September 30, Bihar has 74.2 million eligible voters, including 1.4 million first-time voters. The complete voter list is available for download on the ECI website.
 
Of the total voters, 39.2 million are male, 35 million are female, 1,725 are transgender voters, 700,000 are persons with disabilities and 400,000 are senior citizens aged above 85.
 
Bihar will have 90,172 polling stations, managed by personnel including 292 persons with disabilities, 38 youths, and 1,044 women.
 

2020 Bihar Assembly elections

 
In the Assembly elections in 2020, the NDA secured a majority with 125 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats. The RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats.
 
Currently, the NDA holds 131 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. The Opposition INDIA bloc controls 111 seats, led by RJD (77), followed by Congress (19) and CPI(ML) (11).
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nothing is well in NDA: Upendra Kushwaha shows dissatisfaction over seats

Bihar polls: ECI directs enforcement agencies to prevent use of money power

Kishor vows to target 100 most corrupt politicians, bureaucrats if elected

NDA on its way out; Nitish not to return as Bihar CM: Prashant Kishor

CEC approves Bihar poll candidates; Congress gains clarity on quality seats

Topics :Nitish KumarJDUBihar Assembly Bihar Assembly Elections BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story