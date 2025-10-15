JDU releases first list of 57 candidates for Bihar Assembly elections

The Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday released its first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The announcement also covers candidates for four seats claimed by Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).
Some of the prominent candidates named in the first list include Ratnesh Sada from Sonbarsa, Vidyasagar Nishad from Morwa, Dhumal Singh from Ekma and Kaushal Kishore from Rajgir.
The list also includes several senior party leaders and sitting MLAs:
• Vijay Kumar Choudhary, minister in the state government, contesting from Sarai Ranjan
• Narendra Narayan Yadav from Alamnagar
• Niranjan Kumar Mehta from Bihariganj
• Ramesh Rishi Dev from Singheshwar
• Kavita Saha from Madhepura
• Gandeshwar Shah from Mahisi
• Atirek Kumar from Kusheshwarsthan
Atirek Kumar has been chosen to replace Aman Bhushan Hazari, whose ticket from Kusheshwarsthan was cancelled by the party. Similarly, Sudarshan’s ticket from Barbigha has also been withdrawn. The party has not yet officially announced who will contest in his place. ALSO READ: Bihar Assembly elections 2025: BJP announces first list of 71 candidates
Bihar Assembly elections 2025
The Bihar Assembly elections are set to be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The results will be announced on November 14.
The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17, while candidates for the second phase must submit their nominations by October 20. Citizens can also add their names to the voter list before these deadlines.
The current 243-member Bihar Assembly will complete its term on November 22.
Bihar polls 2025: Final electoral roll released
The final electoral roll for the Bihar Assembly elections was released last month by the Election Commission. As of September 30, Bihar has 74.2 million eligible voters, including 1.4 million first-time voters. The complete voter list is available for download on the ECI website.
Of the total voters, 39.2 million are male, 35 million are female, 1,725 are transgender voters, 700,000 are persons with disabilities and 400,000 are senior citizens aged above 85.
Bihar will have 90,172 polling stations, managed by personnel including 292 persons with disabilities, 38 youths, and 1,044 women.
2020 Bihar Assembly elections
In the Assembly elections in 2020, the NDA secured a majority with 125 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats. The RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats.
Currently, the NDA holds 131 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. The Opposition INDIA bloc controls 111 seats, led by RJD (77), followed by Congress (19) and CPI(ML) (11).