JDU releases first list of 57 candidates for Bihar Assembly elections

• Ramesh Rishi Dev from Singheshwar • Kavita Saha from Madhepura • Gandeshwar Shah from Mahisi • Atirek Kumar from Kusheshwarsthan

Atirek Kumar has been chosen to replace Aman Bhushan Hazari, whose ticket from Kusheshwarsthan was cancelled by the party. Similarly, Sudarshan's ticket from Barbigha has also been withdrawn. The party has not yet officially announced who will contest in his place.

ALSO READ: Bihar Assembly elections 2025: BJP announces first list of 71 candidates

The Bihar Assembly elections are set to be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17, while candidates for the second phase must submit their nominations by October 20. Citizens can also add their names to the voter list before these deadlines. The current 243-member Bihar Assembly will complete its term on November 22. Bihar polls 2025: Final electoral roll released The final electoral roll for the Bihar Assembly elections was released last month by the Election Commission. As of September 30, Bihar has 74.2 million eligible voters, including 1.4 million first-time voters. The complete voter list is available for download on the ECI website.