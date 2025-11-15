Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar's poll map shows sharp vote share swings amid heavy turnout

Bihar's poll map shows sharp vote share swings amid heavy turnout

JDU dominates with big jumps in vote share while AIMIM suffers sharp declines, even in seats it retained, as Bihar records a strong 66.9% voter turnout

bihar election, bihar polls, voters
premium
Several constituencies saw a decline in vote share despite re-electing the same party.
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 12:18 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 2025 Bihar election was one of the most anticipated political events in the state’s recent history. Citizens turned out in large numbers, with voter participation reaching an impressive 66.9 per cent. By 7.40pm, results indicated that 131 candidates had been re-elected out of 167 declared winners, while outcomes in 76 constituencies were still pending. 
Among the constituencies that witnessed a sharp rise in vote share, Rupauli stood out. The Janata Dal (United) (JDU) secured victory once again, increasing its vote share from 34.5 per cent in 2020 to 55.5 per cent in 2025, a remarkable 20.9 per cent jump. The Amarpur constituency also delivered strong gains for JDU, with its vote share rising from 33.1 per cent to 53.8 per cent, marking a 20.6 per cent increase. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Barh recorded the third-highest growth, climbing from 32.9 per cent to 52.5 per cent, a 19.6 per cent increase. 
On the other hand, several constituencies saw a decline in vote share despite re-electing the same party. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Bahadurganj retained power but experienced the steepest drop, falling from 49.8 per cent in 2020 to 40.2 per cent in 2025, a 9.6 per cent decline. AIMIM in Amour also faced a setback, with its vote share dipping from 51.2 per cent to 43.5 per cent, a 7.7 per cent decline. Similarly, the party in Kochadhaman saw its vote share shrink from 49.5 per cent to 42.3 per cent, marking a 7.1 per cent decline. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar elections: NDA scores a double century in blow to Mahagathbandhan

As NDA returns to power in Bihar, all eyes turn to its farm promises

Bihar Assembly election results 2025: Check full list of winners here

Premium

Bihar elections: NDA's vision of Viksit Bihar faces fiscal roadblocks

12 BJP nominees who missed victory, 6 Cong men who survived NDA tsunami

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025BiharJDUBJPAssembly polls

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 12:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story