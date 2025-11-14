Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / NDA's 'Viksit Bihar' vision faces hurdles amid state's weak finances

NDA's 'Viksit Bihar' vision faces hurdles amid state's weak finances

The NDA's big mandate and its 'Viksit Bihar' agenda face fiscal strain as the state struggles with low capital outlay and a heavy revenue burden

Despite the NDA’s sweeping victory and ambitious ‘Viksit Bihar’ roadmap, severe fiscal constraints raise doubts over the state’s ability to fund infrastructure, welfare schemes and large-scale job creation.
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 7:19 PM IST
Bihar’s finances, plagued by high fiscal deficit and meagre capital expenditure, remain a bottleneck in fulfilling the promises laid out in the ‘sankalpa patra’ (manifesto) of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) notwithstanding its landslide victory in the just-concluded assembly polls.
 
The collective manifesto of the NDA bloc listed 25 prominent promises for a ‘Viksit Bihar’, including a slew of initiatives to dole out transfer payments to the vulnerable sections of society, and a host of programmes to increase capital expenditure to boost infrastructure connectivity, build a manufacturing base and increase employment opportunities in the state.
 
What infrastructure push has the NDA promised under ‘Viksit Bihar’?
 
The NDA’s manifesto called for improved infrastructure connectivity and enhanced urban development through various promises — building expressways and modernising railway services, introducing metro and NaMo rapid rail services, developing greenfield international airports, building satellite townships and a greenfield city in New Patna, developing an ‘education city’ and ‘sports city’ in the state, and establishing a world-class medi-city along with medical colleges in every district.
 
However, the paucity of Bihar’s finances may not help the NDA bloc in their endeavour. Nearly 86 per cent of Bihar’s total expenditure in 2024–25 (revised estimates) was revenue in nature, with capital outlay forming just 13.34 per cent of the state’s total expenditure. The budgeted share in 2025–26 for capital outlay was just 13.78 per cent, with 85.69 per cent going to revenue expenditure. Meanwhile, Bihar’s own tax revenue as a share of its revenue receipts was a meagre 22.2 per cent in 2024–25 (revised estimates).
 
All of this constrains the ability of the Bihar government to spend on development expenditure.
 
How will promised welfare schemes affect Bihar’s fiscal position?
 
Further, the NDA bloc had promised freebies to women, the poor and the backward classes in Bihar. These included a ‘Panchamrit’ guarantee for the poor, Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana to give financial support of Rs 2 lakh to women, Karpoori Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi wherein a yearly amount of Rs 3,000 will be given to farmers, and Rs 10 lakh support to different business groups owned by extremely backward classes.
 
This would put even greater pressure on the precarious fiscal position of the state, which was already in a deficit of 4.15 per cent in 2024–25. Bihar also had a revenue deficit in 2024–25, and such freebies, if implemented, would strain the state’s revenue balance further.
 
Can Bihar generate employment at the scale the NDA promises?
 
The NDA bloc had also promised over 10 million employment opportunities, including government jobs, coupled with a focus on establishing new-tech manufacturing units and industrial parks. The unemployment rate in Bihar came down vis-à-vis the national average in 2023–24 to reach 3 per cent.
 
Is Bihar equipped to achieve its developmental ambitions?
 
However, Bihar is the poorest state in the country with one-third of its population facing multidimensional poverty, more than twice the national average, according to NITI Aayog’s data for 2019–21. Although the promises reflect lofty aspirations to wean Bihar away from the BIMARU tag, the state currently lacks the required ammunition to realise the vision of ‘Viksit Bihar’ and may need innovative ideas to do so.

Topics :Fiscal DeficitCapital ExpenditureBihar Elections 2025NDAState Budgetswelfare schemespovertyBJPJDU

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

