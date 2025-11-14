Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / As NDA returns to power in Bihar, all eyes turn to its farm promises

As NDA returns to power in Bihar, all eyes turn to its farm promises

Topping of PM-KISAN by ₹3,000 a year; guaranteed procurement at MSP at panchayat level major sops

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Ploug
Due to very small landholding in Bihar, sharecropping or tenant farming is one of the most dominant features of farming in the state
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 5:23 PM IST
As the ruling NDA comes back to power with a thumping majority in Bihar, all eyes will be on how the state fulfils its promises made to the farm sector, particularly those related to topping up of PM-KISAN instalments by Rs 3,000 a year and ensuring guaranteed MSP for paddy, wheat, maize and pulses through procurement at the panchayat level.
 
This is because Bihar, as per official records, is predominantly an agrarian state dominated by small and marginal landholdings, which in 2015-16 constituted around 97 per cent of the total operational landholding of Bihar, while nationally this stood at 86.1 per cent.
 
The average size of landholding in Bihar, according to a State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) Report, was 0.39 hectares, and for marginal farmers it was 0.25 hectares in 2015-16. In comparison, at the all-India level it was 1.08 hectares and 0.38 hectares, respectively.
 
Clearly, farming in the state is dominated by small holders owning less than one hectare of land. Bihar, as per the latest record, has around 7.5 million PM-KISAN beneficiaries.
 
As per the Reserve Bank of India, Bihar’s Gross Value Added (GVA) in agriculture and allied activities was around Rs 45,85,281 lakh in 2023-24 at constant price, which was significantly lower than bigger agricultural states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and even West Bengal. Its GVA was in fact much closer to Haryana and Odisha.
 
The state’s net sown area, as in 2022-23, was around 5.11 million hectares, of which around 3.12 million hectares was net irrigated, the RBI data showed. Cropping intensity in Bihar was 142 per cent, which was quite high given the size of the state.
 
Due to very small landholding in Bihar, sharecropping or tenant farming is one of the most dominant features of farming in the state.
 
As per official data, sharecropping in Bihar increased from 22.67 per cent to 25.1 per cent from 2012-13 to 2018-19. Nationally, during the same period, it rose from 10.88 per cent to 13 per cent of total operational landholding. Ensuring that the benefits of PM-KISAN trickle down to tenant farmers will be a big challenge for the Bihar government.
 
The ruling NDA, apart from promising topping up of PM-KISAN disbursals through a special scheme called the ‘Karpoori Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi,’ has also promised investment of Rs 100,000 crore in building agriculture infrastructure in the state.
 
Bihar, as per some data, has cold storage capacity of just around 1.5 million tonnes, but with a vegetable production of around 17 million tonnes in 2023-24 and fruit production of 4.5 million tonnes, the state is one of the foremost producers of horticulture crops in the country.
 
For the allied sectors, the NDA in its manifesto has also promised special assistance of Rs 2,500 a month for all fishermen under the ‘Jubba Sahni Matsya Palak Assistance Scheme’.
 
That apart, it has also promised to set up a Bihar Mission on Fisheries to double the exports of fish from the state. It has also promised a Milk Mission at the block level and to set up chilling and processing centres.
 
Bihar’s milk production, as in 2022-23, was estimated at 12.5 million tonnes, which grew at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8 per cent in the previous nine years.
 
However, of all the promises that the NDA has made, the one on guaranteed MSP for four crops through procurement at panchayat level is a tricky one, as Bihar, unlike other states, does not have an established mechanism of mandis and APMCs.
 
According to a draft national policy framework on agricultural marketing released by the Union government in 2024, mandis in Bihar are in a deplorable condition since the abolition of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act in 2006 as an example of deregulation of farm markets.
 
APMC Acts are legislations that govern the functioning of mandis in most states and regulate buying and selling of agricultural produce.
 
The draft also talked of a ‘dire’ need to improve the agriculture marketing ecosystem in the state to tap the immense potential for processing of fruits, vegetables and ‘makhana’ (fox nut) to bring better returns to farmers and create job opportunities in the rural sector.
 
The draft said that at the time of the repeal of the state APMC Act in 2006, there were around 95 APMCs under the state agriculture marketing board.
 
Of these, 54 APMCs were established with market-yard facilities, whereas 41 APMCs were running in rented premises.
 
With the repeal of the APMC Act, 41 APMCs that were running in rented premises completely stopped functioning.
 
Although the balance 54 APMC markets still exist, they are in a deplorable situation.
 
It further added that functioning of these 54 surviving APMC markets is under the control of an ‘Administrator’ appointed by the Bihar government, while sub-divisional officers have been made in charge of these 54 APMC markets.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Bihar Elections 2025NDAAgriculturePM-KISAN scheme

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

