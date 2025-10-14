Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar Assembly elections 2025: BJP announces first list of 71 candidates

The list comes two days after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in charge of the BJP’s poll affairs in Bihar, announced that the BJP and Janata Dal (United) will contest 101 seats each. (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its first list of 71 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary will contest from Tarapur constituency, while state Health Minister Mangal Pandey has been fielded from Siwan.
 
The list comes two days after Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP's Bihar poll in-charge, announced the BJP and Janata Dal (United) will contest 101 seats each, while the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will field candidates on 29 seats.

Topics :Bihar Elections 2025Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Assembly Elections BJPBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

