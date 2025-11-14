BJP's Maithili Thakur leads Alinagar, says 'never doubted the result'

Popular folk singer Maithili Thakur, who is making her election debut on a BJP ticket, has taken a strong lead in the Alinagar Assembly seat with 22,236 votes. RJD candidate Binod Mishra is trailing behind with 13,692 votes.

‘Will be there for the people’, says Maithili Thakur

Responding to early trends, Thakur said, “I am feeling really good. I never doubted the result would be like this. The love people have shown me and my party is heartwarming. I will be there for the people in the coming five years."

She added, "I am a daughter of this soil and never saw voters as just voters, but as family, and people have responded the same way. I’m just 25, but I will prove myself in the days ahead."

The BJP's decision to field a 25-year-old folk singer from a constituency long dominated by the RJD is seen as an attempt to draw on Mithila's strong cultural identity and convert that sentiment into political support. Thakur is contesting against RJD's senior leader Binod Mishra and Jan Suraaj Party candidate Biplaw Kumar Chowdhary. Alinagar Assembly seat Alinagar is an important Assembly seat in the Darbhanga district. It lies about 38 km east of Darbhanga town and roughly 145 km north of Patna. The seat has a mix of Brahmin, Yadav and Muslim voters who have traditionally influenced electoral outcomes. It is a general category constituency and falls under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha seat.