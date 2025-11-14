Mokama Assembly election results 2025: Anant Kumar Singh takes early lead

A total of 2,616 candidates from 12 political parties were in the fray for 243 assembly seats. Polling for the same was carried out two phases with the first phase witnessing a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, while the second phase surged to 68.76 per cent. The ECI described the turnout as the highest ever since 1951.

The assembly seat in Bihar’s Patna district witnessed a high-stakes contest. JD(U)’s four-term former MLA Anant Singh sought to reclaim his stronghold, while facing RJD’s Veena Devi, wife of his long-time rival Surajbhan Singh, and Jan Suraaj’s Priyadarshi Piyush. Known as ‘Chhote Sarkar’ for his fondness for luxury cars, horses and distinctive style, Singh remained a key figure despite a recent arrest in a murder case linked to a Jan Suraaj supporter.

Mokama assembly constituency is home to a diverse electorate, with the upper-caste Bhumihars forming the largest group at around 85,000 voters. Other significant communities include Extremely Backward Class (EBC) Dhankuks, Kahars, Kurmis at 55,000, Yadavs at 45,000, Rajputs at 15,000, and Scheduled Caste Paswans at 10,000.

Exit poll predictions for the Bihar elections 2025

Most exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Some surveys indicated a gender divide, with men slightly favouring the Opposition INDIA bloc while women leaned towards the NDA.

Axis My India predicted a close contest between the two main rivals, with the NDA (121-141 seats) slightly ahead of the INDIA bloc (98-118) and likely to cross the majority mark of 122 seats to form the government.