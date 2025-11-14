Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Mokama Assembly election results 2025: Anant Kumar Singh takes early lead

Mokama constituency results: Mokama assembly constituency is home to a diverse electorate, with the upper-caste Bhumihars forming the largest group at around 85,000 voters

JDU's Anant Singh is up against RJD's Veena Devi
Bihar's Mokama constituency remains under close watch as Janata Dal (United) candidate Anant Singh, recently arrested in connection with the murder of a Jan Suraaj supporter, seeks to reclaim the seat. The counting process for the Bihar Assembly elections started at 8 am today. According to the directions from the Election Commission of India, postal ballot counting began first, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).
 
A total of 2,616 candidates from 12 political parties were in the fray for 243 assembly seats. Polling for the same was carried out two phases with the first phase witnessing a voter turnout of  65.08 per cent, while the second phase surged to 68.76 per cent. The ECI described the turnout as the highest ever since 1951.  ALSO READ | Raghopur Assembly election results 2025 |  Phulwari Assembly election results 2025

Mokama Assembly seat

 
Mokama assembly constituency is home to a diverse electorate, with the upper-caste Bhumihars forming the largest group at around 85,000 voters. Other significant communities include Extremely Backward Class (EBC) Dhankuks, Kahars, Kurmis at 55,000, Yadavs at 45,000, Rajputs at 15,000, and Scheduled Caste Paswans at 10,000.

Mokama seat: Key candidates

 
The assembly seat in Bihar’s Patna district witnessed a high-stakes contest. JD(U)’s four-term former MLA Anant Singh sought to reclaim his stronghold, while facing RJD’s Veena Devi, wife of his long-time rival Surajbhan Singh, and Jan Suraaj’s Priyadarshi Piyush. Known as ‘Chhote Sarkar’ for his fondness for luxury cars, horses and distinctive style, Singh remained a key figure despite a recent arrest in a murder case linked to a Jan Suraaj supporter.  ALSO READ | Mahua Assembly election results 2025 |  Patna Sahib Assembly election results 2025

Exit poll predictions for the Bihar elections 2025

 
Most exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Some surveys indicated a gender divide, with men slightly favouring the Opposition INDIA bloc while women leaned towards the NDA.
 
Axis My India predicted a close contest between the two main rivals, with the NDA (121-141 seats) slightly ahead of the INDIA bloc (98-118) and likely to cross the majority mark of 122 seats to form the government.

