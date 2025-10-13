NDA to announce candidates for Bihar polls today: State BJP chief

The ruling NDA will announce its candidates for the assembly elections in Bihar on Monday evening, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said.

Denying that there are any differences within the NDA over the seat-sharing arrangement announced on Sunday, he said the coalition will fight the elections unitedly.

"The NDA has already announced its seat-sharing arrangements. Now, candidates of all NDA constituents, including the BJP, will be announced in the evening," he told reporters.

"The five constituents of the NDA in the state are like 'Panch Pandavas', and will unitedly fight the assembly polls to form the government with an overwhelming majority," he added.