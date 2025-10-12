Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Mahagathbandhan partners to fight Bihar polls together: Pawan Khera

Mahagathbandhan partners to fight Bihar polls together: Pawan Khera

His statement came a day after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) asked the INDIA bloc to decide on seat sharing for the Bihar polls by October 14

Pawan Khera, Pawan
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 1:01 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday said there is no hitch in seat sharing in Bihar and Mahagathbandhan partners would fight the assembly elections together.

He said every party has the right to express its views.

His statement came a day after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) asked the INDIA bloc to decide on seat sharing for the Bihar polls by October 14 or else the party would take its own decision.

"In Bihar, there is no hitch in seat sharing in the Mahagathbandhan, as hoped by the BJP. Every party has the right to express its views. We will fight the election together," Khera, the Congress' Media and Publicity Department head, told reporters at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport.

Khera is in Ranchi to participate in a discussion on 'tribal rights in Constitution versus ground reality' at St. Xavier's College here.

JMM central general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya on Saturday said the party would take its own decision on the upcoming Bihar assembly elections if a "respectful" number of seats were not allocated to the party by INDIA bloc by October 14.

The JMM is willing to contest at least 12 assembly seats in the Bihar polls as an ally of the INDIA bloc, he said.

On the Congress' campaign 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' ahead of the Bihar election, Khera said it is a mission to save democracy.

"If you don't have control or right over your vote, there will be no democracy," Khera said.

Bihar assembly elections will be held on November 6 and 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Bihar Elections 2025Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Assembly Elections Congress

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

