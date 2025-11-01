Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Nitish Kumar urges voters to back NDA again, cites improved law and order

Nitish Kumar urges voters to back NDA again, cites improved law and order

Kumar also said that law and order have "remarkably improved" in the state after his government came to power in November 2005

Nitish Kumar, Nitish
If the NDA government is voted to power again, the state will witness faster development: Nitish | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 12:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Asserting that "being a Bihari is now a matter of pride", Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday urged people to once again vote for the NDA in the upcoming assembly polls for faster development of the state.

In a video message uploaded by his party, JD(U), on social media on Saturday, Kumar claimed that he has not done anything for his family and the state's growth has always been his priority.

Kumar also said that law and order have "remarkably improved" in the state after his government came to power in November 2005.

"People knew Bihar's situation before we came to power in 2005. We prioritised the restoration of law and order and established the rule of law in the state. Now, being a Bihari is a matter of pride for the residents of the state," the chief minister said.

The JD (U) supremo said his government has taken several measures for the empowerment of women, Hindus, Muslims, upper castes, Dalits and those belonging to the weaker section of society and backward classes.

You people have been giving me a chance to serve the state since 2005. We took several measures for the overall development of Bihar. And these efforts will continue further," the septuagenerian said.

He claimed that Bihar has witnessed an "accelerated growth" because of the "NDA government at the Centre as well as in the state.

"And it should continue further. Therefore, you must give another chance to the NDA for the continuation of development measures taken by the double-engine government with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji."  If the NDA government is voted to power again, the state will witness faster development, he said.

"I have not done anything for my family...the state's growth has always been my priority. I urge you people to vote for the NDA candidates in the polls and once again give us a chance to serve you and make 'Viksit Bihar' and one of the top states in the country," he added.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RJD's Manoj Jha writes to EC, accuses Bihar govt of MCC violation

Premium

Datanomics: Election looms in Bihar, but who's been asking tough questions?

NDA releases Bihar manifesto: 10 million jobs to youth, ₹10 lakh to EBCs

Tejashwi promises one govt job per family in Bihar. But is it feasible?

If elected, INDIA bloc to restore Old Pension Scheme in Bihar: Himachal CM

Topics :Nitish KumarBihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025BiharBihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story