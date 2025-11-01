Nitish Kumar urges voters to back NDA again, cites improved law and order

Asserting that "being a Bihari is now a matter of pride", Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday urged people to once again vote for the NDA in the upcoming assembly polls for faster development of the state.

In a video message uploaded by his party, JD(U), on social media on Saturday, Kumar claimed that he has not done anything for his family and the state's growth has always been his priority.

Kumar also said that law and order have "remarkably improved" in the state after his government came to power in November 2005.

"People knew Bihar's situation before we came to power in 2005. We prioritised the restoration of law and order and established the rule of law in the state. Now, being a Bihari is a matter of pride for the residents of the state," the chief minister said.

The JD (U) supremo said his government has taken several measures for the empowerment of women, Hindus, Muslims, upper castes, Dalits and those belonging to the weaker section of society and backward classes. You people have been giving me a chance to serve the state since 2005. We took several measures for the overall development of Bihar. And these efforts will continue further," the septuagenerian said. He claimed that Bihar has witnessed an "accelerated growth" because of the "NDA government at the Centre as well as in the state. "And it should continue further. Therefore, you must give another chance to the NDA for the continuation of development measures taken by the double-engine government with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji." If the NDA government is voted to power again, the state will witness faster development, he said.