Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / RJD's Manoj Jha writes to EC, accuses Bihar govt of MCC violation

RJD's Manoj Jha writes to EC, accuses Bihar govt of MCC violation

Jha also said the next proposed date for disbursement of money to women is November 7 -- four days before the second phase of polling in Bihar

Manoj Jha, Manoj
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said the action constitutes a clear and deliberate breach of the MCC provisions that came into effect on October 6 (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 6:58 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RJD MP Manoj Jha wrote to the Election Commission (EC) on Friday, accusing the Bihar government of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by transferring money to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on October 17, 24 and 31.

Jha also said the next proposed date for disbursement is November 7 -- four days before the second phase of polling in Bihar.

"I am writing to lodge a formal and strong protest against the brazen violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the government of Bihar through the direct cash transfer of Rs 10,000 to beneficiaries on 17, 24 and 31 October, 2025 under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana," Jha said in his letter to the EC.

"Besides, as the enclosed schedule suggests. The next proposed date for disbursement is 7 November...," he added.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said the action constitutes a clear and deliberate breach of the MCC provisions that came into effect on October 6, following the announcement of the Bihar Assembly election schedule.

"The aforementioned action by the Bihar government violates multiple provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and undermines the constitutional mandate for free and fair elections," he alleged.

Jha said the disbursement of funds to beneficiaries during this period raises serious questions about the violation of the code's provisions, particularly those prohibiting the announcement or distribution of financial benefits that could influence voters.

"In light of the above violations, I respectfully request that the Election Commission of India acknowledge this complaint and take immediate and strong action," he added.

The RJD leader also urged the poll panel to give a written acknowledgement of the complaint and "timely information" on the action taken.

The NDA government in Bihar launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, a scheme that provides an initial financial grant of Rs 10,000 to women for starting their own businesses, as part of a larger initiative to promote self-employment and empower women in the state.

Polling is scheduled to be held in two phases in Bihar on November 6 and 11, with the counting of votes to be taken up on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NDA's Bihar manifesto focuses on youth, farmers and women empowerment

Congress calls Nitish's silence at NDA manifesto event an insult to Bihar

NDA releases Bihar manifesto: 10 million jobs to youth, ₹10 lakh to EBCs

If elected, INDIA bloc to restore Old Pension Scheme in Bihar: Himachal CM

INDIA bloc to be wiped out in Bihar as Rahul insulted Chhathi Maiyya: Shah

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025rjdRashtriya Janata DalBJPBihar governmentBihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story