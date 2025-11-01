Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Datanomics: Election looms in Bihar, but who's been asking tough questions?

Datanomics: Election looms in Bihar, but who's been asking tough questions?

As Bihar heads for polls on Nov 6 and 11, data shows active questioning by opposition MLAs and fluctuating assembly sittings under the NDA-Mahagathbandhan tenure

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 1:19 AM IST
The upcoming two-phase elections in Bihar to elect the new Assembly are scheduled for November 6 and 11. The outgoing Assembly saw 146 sittings, and passed 99 bills. On an average, 1,003 questions were raised in the Assembly per MLA, with 63 per cent posed by MLAs from the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, 20 per cent by NDA MLAs, and the remaining 17 per cent by members of other parties.  
Bihar Assembly lost steam after 2022
 
The number of assembly sittings inched up from 32 in 2021 to 34 in 2022. However, this trend reversed in subsequent years, with sittings declining to 22 in 2024 before rising to 23 in just seven months of 2025. 
 
   
Rural works, education top issues 
Among all questions raised in the Bihar Assembly, rural works, education, and health emerged as the top focus areas. 
 
 
Lower strength, higher legislative engagement 
An analysis of party-wise averages for questions raised per MLA in the Bihar Assembly reveals that AIMIM, CPI(ML), and the Indian National Congress (INC) lead the list.   
Note: Data is from Nov 2020 to July 2025  Source: ADR, BS Calculation
 
   

Topics :Bihar Elections 2025BiharAssembly electionsNDA governmentCongressrjdBJPJDU

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 1:18 AM IST

