Datanomics: Election looms in Bihar, but who's been asking tough questions?

The upcoming two-phase elections in Bihar to elect the new Assembly are scheduled for November 6 and 11. The outgoing Assembly saw 146 sittings, and passed 99 bills. On an average, 1,003 questions were raised in the Assembly per MLA, with 63 per cent posed by MLAs from the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, 20 per cent by NDA MLAs, and the remaining 17 per cent by members of other parties.

Bihar Assembly lost steam after 2022

The number of assembly sittings inched up from 32 in 2021 to 34 in 2022. However, this trend reversed in subsequent years, with sittings declining to 22 in 2024 before rising to 23 in just seven months of 2025.