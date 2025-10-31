NDA releases Bihar manifesto: 10 million jobs to youth, ₹10 lakh to EBCs

Jobs, education, and women entrepreneurship

Choudhary said the NDA would work to make women entrepreneurs lakhpati didis, referring to a scheme that aims to create women-led microenterprises across districts.

"Financial and social empowerment of EBCs is very important. Different categories of EBCs will be given financial help of ₹10 lakh. The most important thing is that under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court judge, we will form a high-level committee which will assess the social and financial conditions of different communities under EBCs and make suggestions to the government for the upliftment of these communities," Choudhary said.