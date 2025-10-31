Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / NDA releases Bihar manifesto: 10 million jobs to youth, ₹10 lakh to EBCs

NDA releases Bihar manifesto: 10 million jobs to youth, ₹10 lakh to EBCs

While the NDA has promised jobs to 10 million youth, its rival INDIA bloc has promised one government job per family if elected to power in Bihar

NDA Bihar election manifesto release
NDA leaders at the launch of the alliance's manifesto launch for Bihar election on Friday, October 31, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, promising jobs to 10 million youth if they return to power in the state.
 
Launching the alliance's 'Sankalp Patra', Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary said, "NDA manifesto for Bihar polls promises jobs to one crore youth."  Notably, the rival INDIA bloc, which includes Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal, has promised one government job per family if elected to power. 
Also Read: Tejashwi promises one govt job per family in Bihar. But is it feasible?  Besides, Choudhary said if voted to power in Bihar again, the NDA will give ₹10 lakh to people under Economically Backward Class (EBC) category.
  "Financial and social empowerment of EBCs is very important. Different categories of EBCs will be given financial help of ₹10 lakh. The most important thing is that under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court judge, we will form a high-level committee which will assess the social and financial conditions of different communities under EBCs and make suggestions to the government for the upliftment of these communities," Choudhary said.   
Jobs, education, and women entrepreneurship
 
Choudhary said the NDA would work to make women entrepreneurs lakhpati didis, referring to a scheme that aims to create women-led microenterprises across districts.
 
The NDA has also promised free quality education from kindergarten (KG) to post-graduation (PG), along with manufacturing units in each district to create local employment opportunities.
 
Infrastructure and metro expansion
 
The NDA manifesto outlines plans to construct seven new expressways and expand metro train services to four more cities beyond Patna.
 
Choudhary said, “We will build world-class infrastructure to connect Bihar’s districts with industrial and logistic hubs.” 
 
Healthcare and MSME push
 
The NDA has pledged to establish a world-class medicity and medical colleges in every district, boosting healthcare access and job creation.
 
The alliance also announced plans to set up 100 MSME parks under its 'vocal for local' mission and double agricultural exports through a new 'Made in Bihar' initiative.
 
Welfare and inclusion
 
  • ₹2,000 one-time aid for Scheduled Caste students pursuing higher education
  • Financial and skill support for gig workers and auto drivers
  • A new-age economy vision to make Bihar a global workplace within five years
  At the manifesto launch, BJP chief JP Nadda, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Hindustani Awam Morcha custodian Jitan Ram Manjhi, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha were also present. 
  (With inputs from agencies)   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tejashwi promises one govt job per family in Bihar. But is it feasible?

If elected, INDIA bloc to restore Old Pension Scheme in Bihar: Himachal CM

INDIA bloc to be wiped out in Bihar as Rahul insulted Chhathi Maiyya: Shah

Tejashwi accuses NDA of exploiting Bihar, urges voters to 'drive them out'

If NDA comes to power in Bihar, there will be no migration: PM Modi

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Bihar Assembly Elections National Democratic AllianceBJP

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story