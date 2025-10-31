NDA releases Bihar manifesto: 10 million jobs to youth, ₹10 lakh to EBCs

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, promising jobs to 10 million youth if they return to power in the state.
Launching the alliance's 'Sankalp Patra', Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary said, "NDA manifesto for Bihar polls promises jobs to one crore youth." Notably, the rival INDIA bloc, which includes Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal, has promised one government job per family if elected to power.
"Financial and social empowerment of EBCs is very important. Different categories of EBCs will be given financial help of ₹10 lakh. The most important thing is that under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court judge, we will form a high-level committee which will assess the social and financial conditions of different communities under EBCs and make suggestions to the government for the upliftment of these communities," Choudhary said.
Jobs, education, and women entrepreneurship
Choudhary said the NDA would work to make women entrepreneurs lakhpati didis, referring to a scheme that aims to create women-led microenterprises across districts.
The NDA has also promised free quality education from kindergarten (KG) to post-graduation (PG), along with manufacturing units in each district to create local employment opportunities.
Infrastructure and metro expansion
The NDA manifesto outlines plans to construct seven new expressways and expand metro train services to four more cities beyond Patna.
Choudhary said, “We will build world-class infrastructure to connect Bihar’s districts with industrial and logistic hubs.”
The NDA has pledged to establish a world-class medicity and medical colleges in every district, boosting healthcare access and job creation.
The alliance also announced plans to set up 100 MSME parks under its 'vocal for local' mission and double agricultural exports through a new 'Made in Bihar' initiative.
Welfare and inclusion
₹2,000 one-time aid for Scheduled Caste students pursuing higher education
Financial and skill support for gig workers and auto drivers
A new-age economy vision to make Bihar a global workplace within five years
At the manifesto launch, BJP chief JP Nadda, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Hindustani Awam Morcha custodian Jitan Ram Manjhi, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha were also present.