PM Modi, Shah, Kharge among heavyweights set to hold rallies in Bihar today

While the PM will address public rallies in Saharsa and in Katihar districts, Kharge will address a public rally in Vaishali. Shah will take part in rallies in Sheohar, Sitamarhi and Madhubani

Modi, Narendra Modi
Modi led a mega roadshow in Patna on Sunday evening (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:41 AM IST
Hectic campaigning in poll-bound Bihar is set to continue on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge scheduled to address a host of public rallies across the state.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also address two poll rallies at Sonbarsa and Lakhisarai, and hold a roadshow at Rosera.

While the PM will address public rallies in Saharsa and in Katihar districts, Kharge will address a public rally in Vaishali. Shah will take part in rallies in Sheohar, Sitamarhi and Madhubani during the day.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to address four public rallies in Patna, Saran and Muzaffarpur on Monday.

Modi led a mega roadshow in Patna on Sunday evening, besides addressing back-to-back rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada districts.

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, while the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiBihar Elections 2025Bihar Election 2025 NewsBiharBihar Assembly Elections mallikarjun kharge

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

