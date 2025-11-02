'Jungle raj' leaders awaiting worst defeat in Bihar polls, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan alliance, saying the leaders of "jungle raj" are awaiting worst drubbing in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Addressing a public rally in Arrah, PM Modi said there is "huge infighting" happening in the Mahagathbandhan, alleging that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was chosen as their chief ministerial face "at gunpoint".

"Neither was Congress heard in the manifesto, nor are they being considered in the campaigning. Even before the elections, so much hatred has grown that after the elections, they will start smashing each other's heads. Therefore, always remember, such people can never do good for Bihar," he said.

PM Modi also compared the manifestos of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandhan . He said that while the NDA manifesto has vision, that of "jungle raj" is a "document of lies". "RJD-Congress are engaged in efforts to erase Bihar's identity. These people are conducting journeys in support of infiltrators in Bihar. These people are fully dedicated, body and soul, to saving the infiltrators," he said. The Prime Minister promised that Bihar will soon become a major centre of textile and tourism in eastern India. "Today, there is a lot of enthusiasm in the world for Made in India. Our goal is for Bihar to also become a hub of Make in India. For this, we will strengthen the network of thousands of small and cottage industries," he said.