Rahul, Tejashwi will turn Bihar's Seemanchal into infiltrator hub: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav were "hell-bent" on making Bihar's Seemanchal region a "den" of infiltrators, and asserted that the Centre will detect and identify every illegal immigrant, delete their names from electoral rolls and deport them.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Purnea and Katihar, Shah asserted that the NDA would form the government in Bihar by securing over 160 seats in the 243-member House.

"Half of the state has already shown the door to the Congress-RJD combine," he claimed, referring to the first phase of the polls held on November 6.