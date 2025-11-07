Over half of Bihar's unrecognised parties skip financial disclosure: ADR

More than half of the registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) in Bihar have not made their mandatory financial disclosures public for 2023–24, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The non-governmental organisation said it examined 275 such parties and found that 163, or 59.27 per cent, had failed to upload audit reports or statements of donations above ₹20,000 on the websites of the state chief electoral officers or the Election Commission (EC).

Of these, 184 parties are registered in Bihar and 91 in other states. A total of 113 parties had contested the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

Which parties disclosed their reports? According to ADR, only 67 parties (24.36 per cent) published both audit and contribution reports for FY24. Together, these parties declared a total income of ₹85.56 crore, expenditure of ₹71.49 crore, and donations worth ₹71.73 crore. The Samata Party, registered in Delhi, reported the highest income at ₹53.13 crore, followed by the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) at ₹9.59 crore, the report noted. What action has been taken by the Election Commission? The ADR report highlighted that 32 parties were de-listed in August and September for inactivity and non-compliance. Among them, the Rashtriya Sarvodaya Party of Bihar, registered in January 2014, reported the highest income of ₹10.66 crore over five years, peaking at ₹4.26 crore in FY22. Based on available records, the party did not contest any elections during this period.

Which Bihar parties remain inactive? The report further said 28 RUPPs registered in Bihar did not contest any election during the five-year period under review. Their combined income between FY20 and FY24 stood at ₹1.52 crore. The Mithilawadi Party, registered in September 2020, recorded the highest five-year income of ₹82.39 lakh, maintaining an annual income of around ₹20 lakh. This was followed by the Shoshit Inquilab Party, which reported ₹29.49 lakh in total income between FY20 and FY24 — ₹15.31 lakh in FY24 and ₹14.18 lakh in FY23. The Gantantrik Janhit Party reported total earnings of ₹21.05 lakh during the same period.