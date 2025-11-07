No repoll recommended in Phase 1 of Bihar assembly elections: EC

The Election Commission on Friday said no repoll has been recommended for the over 45,000 polling stations in 121 seats that went to polls in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election on November 6.

The poll authority said scrutiny of documents took place in all 121 assembly constituencies in the presence of 121 returning officers (RO) and 121 general observers (GO) appointed by the commission. Around 455 candidates or their agents also participated in the process.

After the scrutiny, no discrepancy or malpractice was found at any of the polling stations, and no repoll was recommended in phase one of the elections.