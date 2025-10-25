Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / RJD leader Pratima Kushwaha joins BJP ahead of Bihar Assembly elections

RJD leader Pratima Kushwaha joins BJP ahead of Bihar Assembly elections

Kushwaha alleged that "grassroots leaders are not respected" under the party, which, along with the family heading it, "stands deeply fragmented"

Pratima Kushwaha joins BJP
BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal welcomed her to the saffron party | Image: X/PTI- screengrab
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, RJD leader Pratima Kushwaha, who had earlier served as the chief of its state women's wing, joined the BJP on Saturday, claiming that "grassroots leaders are not respected" in the opposition party.

BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal welcomed her to the saffron party.

Talking to reporters here, Jaiswal said, "The environment of nepotism and dynastic politics is so prevalent within the RJD and the Congress that their leaders are feeling disenchanted. This is the reason why several of their leaders are joining the BJP."  He claimed that the NDA will form a government in Bihar with a two-thirds majority this time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Kushwaha said, "The RJD is no longer the party it used to be under the leadership of Lalu Prasad Yadav."  She alleged that "grassroots leaders are not respected" under the party, which, along with the family heading it, "stands deeply fragmented".

Kushwaha claimed, "RJD's Tejashwi Yadav had said he gave jobs to the youth of Bihar when he was deputy chief minister. The RJD had indeed given jobs to people under its rule, but by taking away their land."  She was apparently referring to the alleged land-for-job scam under the RJD rule.

Rejecting Tejashwi's claim of increasing the reservation limit for backward classes, she quipped, "He has only given reservations to his family. The real reservation has been provided by the NDA government for women and backward classes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar polls: Police warn against posting caste-tinged songs on social media

CM Nitish promises 10 mn job opportunities for Bihar youth in next 5 yrs

Kesri and Karpoori: Congress, BJP spar over two Bihar icons ahead of polls

PM Narendra Modi enters Bihar election campaign with EBC outreach

Ahead of Bihar polls, ECI warns parties against using AI-generated content

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Janata DalrjdBiharBihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story