Shah charges Oppn with trying to build 'corridor for infiltrators' in Bihar

Shah also promised a future that 'mortar shells that will be dropped on Pakistan will be manufactured at an ordnance factory in this state'

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Recently, Rahul and Lalu's son (Tejashwi Yadav) took out a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. It was not aimed at bringing about any improvement in the lives of the poor living in Bihar, the Dalits and the EBCs. It was aimed at protecting infiltrators,
Press Trust of India Sasaram (Bihar)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 5:19 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday charged the INDIA bloc with trying to build a corridor for infiltrators, unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wanted to build an industrial corridor.

Addressing a rally in Sasaram town of Bihar, on the final day of campaign for the second and final phase of assembly elections, Shah also promised a future that "mortar shells that will be dropped on Pakistan will be manufactured at an ordnance factory in this state".

Recently, Rahul and Lalu's son (Tejashwi Yadav) took out a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. It was not aimed at bringing about any improvement in the lives of the poor living in Bihar, the Dalits and the EBCs. It was aimed at protecting infiltrators," Shah alleged.

The former BJP president said that "the opposition's vote bank politics has led them to make attempts for building a ghuspaithiya (infiltrator) corridor, unlike Narendra Modi, who is setting up an industrial corridor.

"When the government at the Centre was helmed by Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and Lalu, terrorists struck at will on our soil. In contrast, now we are beating up the terrorists inside their homes," Shah asserted.

"In future, if terrorists from Pakistan dare to carry out an attack again, bullets fired by them will be retaliated with mortar shells. Do you know where these mortar shells will be manufactured? In Bihar, in Sasaram, as Modi is trying to build a defence corridor here," said the home minister.

The BJP leader also lambasted the Congress and the RJD for "having tried to stall the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, where an ancient Hindu shrine was allegedly razed by Mughal emperor Babur 550 years ago.

Today, with Modi in power, a sky-high temple has been built at the spot, Shah said.

The former BJP president said, I can tell you, in advance, the outcome of the ongoing elections. This is my 37th rally in the state and I can say that Lalu ji and his allies are going to be wiped out in the first phase itself.

He urged all the people to "be on guard and not get complacent".

"You must remember that the opposition may have come in a new garb, but their poll symbols remain the same lantern and 'panjaa' and so does their character, said Shah.

He also drew a contrast between Prasad, who has been convicted in fodder scam cases and named in many other corruption scandals, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U president and NDA ally, who had no taint of corruption despite being in power for 20 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Amit ShahNarendra ModiBihar Election 2025 NewsElection news

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

