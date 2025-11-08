Rajnath Singh slams Rahul over vote chori allegations, calls them baseless

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation of 'vote chori' as "baseless", and said he should approach the Election Commission if he has a complaint with evidence.

Addressing two election rallies in Rohtas district, Singh said Congress was facing a dearth of issues, and that's why Gandhi was levelling such allegations.

"If Rahul Gandhi thinks that votes are being stolen in Bihar, he should file a complaint with the EC. He is not doing that; he is simply levelling baseless allegations against a constitutional body. He is simply lying," he alleged.

Singh alleged Congress creates rift among the people over caste, creed and religion, as it believes in "divisive politics".

ALSO READ: Record turnout in Bihar phase-1 elections 'huge shock' to Oppn: PM Modi "Rahul Gandhi is raising the issue of reservation in the defence forces. Our defence forces are above all these. He should not drag them into politics," he said. "BJP supports reservations. We have given reservations to the poor and other eligible sections of the society," he added. Hailing the armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor, Singh said it has been "halted and not stopped". "If terrorists attempt to attack India again, we will retaliate strongly. India does not provoke anyone, but if anyone provokes us, we will not spare them," he said.