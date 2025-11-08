Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Rajnath Singh slams Rahul over vote chori allegations, calls them baseless

Rajnath Singh slams Rahul over vote chori allegations, calls them baseless

Addressing two election rallies in Rohtas district, Singh said Congress was facing a dearth of issues, and that's why Gandhi was levelling such allegations

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
Singh alleged Congress creates rift among the people over caste, creed and religion, as it believes in "divisive politics" | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Sasaram
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 3:30 PM IST
Google
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation of 'vote chori' as "baseless", and said he should approach the Election Commission if he has a complaint with evidence.

Addressing two election rallies in Rohtas district, Singh said Congress was facing a dearth of issues, and that's why Gandhi was levelling such allegations.

"If Rahul Gandhi thinks that votes are being stolen in Bihar, he should file a complaint with the EC. He is not doing that; he is simply levelling baseless allegations against a constitutional body. He is simply lying," he alleged.

Singh alleged Congress creates rift among the people over caste, creed and religion, as it believes in "divisive politics". 

"Rahul Gandhi is raising the issue of reservation in the defence forces. Our defence forces are above all these. He should not drag them into politics," he said.

"BJP supports reservations. We have given reservations to the poor and other eligible sections of the society," he added.

Hailing the armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor, Singh said it has been "halted and not stopped".

"If terrorists attempt to attack India again, we will retaliate strongly. India does not provoke anyone, but if anyone provokes us, we will not spare them," he said.

"India is no longer a weak country. We are now known as a powerful country in the world," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Topics :Rajnath SinghRahul GandhiBihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Assembly Elections Congress

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

