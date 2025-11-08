Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Migrant workers, youth X factor of Bihar polls, not women: Prashant Kishor

Migrant workers, youth X factor of Bihar polls, not women: Prashant Kishor

Kishor claimed the 'vote chori' allegation of the Congress is a non-issue in the Bihar polls

Prashant Kishore, Prashant
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Supaul
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday claimed that migrant workers and the youth are the real "X factor" of the ongoing assembly elections in Bihar, and not the women.

Speaking to reporters in Supaul, the former poll strategist claimed the youth and migrant workers are determined to vote for change.

"Migrant workers are coming back home in large numbers to vote along with their families. Migrant workers used to vote for the NDA in the past because they had no alternative," he said, claiming that this time, they were voting for his party.

"The PM earlier used to get votes of migrant workers and people in general by spreading fear of RJD's 'jungle raj'. However, he is unable to get a sense of the current ground situation. People who apprehended the resurgence of 'jungle raj' in Bihar can see an alternative this election in Jan Suraaj," he added.

Kishor claimed the 'vote chori' allegation of the Congress is a non-issue in the Bihar polls.

"Ask any person on the street, nobody's name was deleted from the electoral rolls in the seats that went to the polls in the first phase," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Record turnout in Bihar phase-1 elections 'huge shock' to Oppn: PM Modi

No repoll recommended in Phase 1 of Bihar assembly elections: EC

Over half of Bihar's unrecognised parties skip financial disclosure: ADR

Bihar records highest-ever voter turnout of 64.66% in first phase of polls

Bihar elections voting phase I LIVE news: 64.46% voter turnout logged till 8 pm, says ECI

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Assembly Prashant kishore

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story