Congress, Mahagathbandhan fighting same battle as Mahatma Gandhi: Priyanka

Addressing a public rally in Katihar's Kadwa, Priyanka Gandhi said the battle of the Congress and the Mahagathbandhan today is not merely political but a fight to safeguard the rights of citizens

Priyanka Gandhi further accused the BJP of attempting to weaken the Constitution and the democratic process | (Photo:PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday likened the ongoing political struggle of the Congress and the Mahagathbandhan to Mahatma Gandhi's fight for citizens' rights, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of suppressing people and undermining democracy.

Addressing a public rally in Katihar's Kadwa, Priyanka Gandhi said the battle of the Congress and the Mahagathbandhan today is not merely political but a fight to safeguard the fundamental rights of citizens, including the right to vote, which she claimed is under threat.

"The battle that the Congress Party and the Mahagathbandhan are fighting today is the same battle that Mahatma Gandhi fought back then. Even today, we are fighting for your rights, for the truth, against an empire, and that is the empire of Narendra Modi... Today, he is running this country in the same way by suppressing people, and His party is spreading rumours..." she said.

Priyanka Gandhi further accused the BJP of attempting to weaken the Constitution and the democratic process. "Today, the rights Mahatma Gandhi fought for are at risk... One of the most essential rights is the right to vote... Today, the BJP tried their best to weaken the constitution... They started doing voting theft," she added. 

Earlier in the day, affirming the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory in the Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his "katta" jibe at the Mahagathbandhan, declaring, "Nahi chahiye Katta sarkaar, phir ek baar NDA sarkaar."

Addressing a massive rally in Sitamarhi, PM Modi described the atmosphere as "heart-touching" and said it reflected people's clear support for the NDA.

"The atmosphere we are witnessing in Sitamarhi today is heart-touching. This atmosphere is also conveying the message that - We don't want a Katta government, once again an NDA government," PM Modi said.

PM Modi praised the high voter turnout in the first phase of polling, saying it had delivered a "65-volt shock" to those who represented "jungle raj."

"Bihar has done wonders in the first phase of voting. In the first phase, the jungle raj folks have been dealt a 65-volt shock. Everywhere, the discussion is that Bihar's youth have chosen development and have chosen the NDA. Bihar's sisters and daughters have also ensured NDA's record victory," the Prime Minister added.

The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Priyanka GandhiBihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Assembly Elections CongressMahagathbandhanMahatma GandhiBJP

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

