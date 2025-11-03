Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Voter list revision drive milestone in making of Indian democracy: CEC

Voter list revision drive milestone in making of Indian democracy: CEC

The Election Commission recently announced that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) would be conducted between November and February in 12 states and Union Territories

Gyanesh Kumar
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kanpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 11:56 AM IST
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has said the voter list revision drive in Bihar was a "purification" exercise and a milestone in the making of Indian democracy.

Addressing the gathering at IIT-K on its foundation day on Sunday, the CEC said "the world's biggest voter list purification exercise was conducted in Bihar alone and once the drive is extended to 51 crore voters in 12 states, it will mark a historic achievement for the Election Commission and the nation".

When this process is completed across the country, people will feel proud not just of the Election Commission but of India's democratic strength, Kumar said while addressing the gathering.

The Election Commission recently announced that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) would be conducted between November and February in 12 states and Union Territoriesincluding Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and West Bengal all of which are scheduled to hold assembly elections in 2026.

The CEC was in the city to attend the Foundation Day celebrations of IIT-K, his alma mater, to receive the Distinguished Alumnus award.

I came here only because my mother wanted me to. I respect my mother's wishes, he said with a smile.

The four years I spent at IIT-K were the most vibrant and unforgettable years of my life.

Kumar noted that today, both the nation's notes and votes are in the hands of IITians the RBI Governor and the CEC.

The values I imbibed here (IITK) have guided me throughout my administrative career," he added.

He expressed confidence that the Bihar polls would set new standards in transparency, efficiency and simplicity, becoming a model for other democracies.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, and the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Accompanied by his wife Anuradha, Kumar fondly recalled his early years learning to swim in the Ganga at Kashi's ghats, studying at the Queen's Inter College in Varanasi, moving with his father to his various job postings, and later pursuing higher studies in Lucknow before joining IIT Kanpur.

Further recalling the journey from the ghats of Varanasi to the nation's highest election office, the CEC said, A boy who learnt swimming in the Ganga never imagined that one day he would occupy the chair of India's Chief Election Commissioner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Election Commission of India Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections Election Commission

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

