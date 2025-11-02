Bihar Assembly polls: PM Narendra Modi leads mega roadshow in Patna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a mega roadshow in Patna on Thursday evening.
Thousands of people gathered on two sides of the road and on rooftops to catch a glimpse of Modi, who greeted them from inside his vehicle.
The roadshow began from Aranya Bhawan near the Patna airport, and will conclude at the state BJP office on Birchand Patel Marg.
People showered flower petals on the PM's cavalcade amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.
Modi arrived here from West Bengal on a two-day visit.
After reaching the BJP office, he is scheduled to meet the party's leaders in the state. He will spend the night at the Raj Bhavan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app