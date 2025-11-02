Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar Assembly polls: PM Narendra Modi leads mega roadshow in Patna

Thousands of people gathered on two sides of the road and on rooftops to catch a glimpse of Modi, who greeted them from inside his vehicle

Modi, Narendra Modi
The roadshow began from Aranya Bhawan near the Patna airport, and will conclude at the state BJP office on Birchand Patel Marg. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a mega roadshow in Patna on Thursday evening.

Thousands of people gathered on two sides of the road and on rooftops to catch a glimpse of Modi, who greeted them from inside his vehicle.

The roadshow began from Aranya Bhawan near the Patna airport, and will conclude at the state BJP office on Birchand Patel Marg.

People showered flower petals on the PM's cavalcade amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Modi arrived here from West Bengal on a two-day visit.

After reaching the BJP office, he is scheduled to meet the party's leaders in the state. He will spend the night at the Raj Bhavan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

