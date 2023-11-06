Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / Chhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE: First phase of polling on Nov 7
Chhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE: First phase of polling on Nov 7

The campaign for the elections to the 20 Assembly segments in Chhattisgarh came to a close on Sunday, ahead of the polling on November 7

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 12:28 PM IST
Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh. 
Around 60,000 security personnel will be on duty for the proper execution of the elections in the Bastar division, consisting of 12 Assembly segments. This force comprises of 40,000 personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 20,000 from the state police. The security team will also include members of the elite anti-Naxal unit CoBRA and women commandos. 
For security reasons, as many as 149 polling stations in Bijapur, Narayanpur, Antagarh, Dantewada, and Konta Assembly constituencies have been relocated to the closest police stations and security camps.
As many as 5,304 polling booths have been set up for the first phase of polling covering 20 Assembly seats. In the first phase, the political fate of 223 candidates, including 25 women, will be decided by an estimated 40,78,681 voters, including 19,93,937 males, 20,84,675 females, and 69 third-gender persons.

Key Events

12:28 PM

Security arrangements made as per directions of Election Commission, says DM Priyanka Shukla

12:24 PM

Polling teams leave for polling ahead of Assembly elections on November 7

12:17 PM

Naxalites kill BJP leader in Narayanpur district on Saturday

12:00 PM

Farmers' loan waiver, 200 units of free electricity among Congress' promises if it retains power

11:47 AM

149 polling stations in five Assembly constituencies within Bastar division relocated for security reasons

11:29 AM

Around 60,000 security personnel to be deployed in Bastar division, consisting of 12 Assembly segments

11:09 AM

We deposit paddy money into accounts of farmers; BJP pays in cash and is setting commission system: CM Baghel

10:26 AM

Three-layered security cover for 600 polling booths in Bastar

12:28 PM

12:24 PM

12:17 PM

On Saturday, Naxalites killed a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in a village in Narayanpur district while he was campaigning for the party. In October 2018, three policemen and a Doordarshan cameraman were killed in a Naxal attack ahead of the Assembly polls in Dantewada district.

12:00 PM

Farmers' loan waiver, 200 units of free electricity among Congress' promises if it retains power

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel promised to waive off farmers' loans if the Congress party retains power in the state. He said that a strong agricultural sector with prosperous farmers would lead to a stronger economy in Chhattisgarh. "The effects of recession were seen in other states but there was no effect in Chhattisgarh. We waived off (loan) of the farmers and its effect was visible in the business of Chhattisgarh," he added.

Releasing a list of promises on X (formerly Twitter), the Congress party tweeted: "Have done it before, will do it again"

11:47 AM

149 polling stations in five Assembly constituencies within Bastar division relocated for security reasons

Under the Bastar divisionFor security reasons, 149 polling stations in the Bijapur, Narayanpur, Antagarh, Dantewada, and Konta assembly constituencies have been relocated to the closest police stations and security camps.

11:29 AM

Around 60,000 security personnel to be deployed in Bastar division, consisting of 12 Assembly segments

Around 60,000 security personnel will be deployed in the Bastar division, consisting of 12 Assembly segments. This force comprises 40,000 personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 20,000 from the state police. The team will also include members of the elite anti-Naxal unit CoBRA and women commandos. 

An official statement read: "Central paramilitary forces and special forces like district reserve guard, special task force, Bastar fighters (all units of the state police) and CoBRA (commando battalion for resolute action — an elite unit of CRPF) have been deployed for security of polling station and roads."

11:09 AM

We deposit paddy money into accounts of farmers; BJP pays in cash and is setting commission system: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said that the Congress government in the state deposites the paddy money directly into the accounts of the farmers. However, he said, that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are talking about paying the paddy money in cash, and they are setting the commission system.

10:26 AM

Three-layered security cover for 600 polling booths in Bastar

Over 600 polling stations in sensitive areas of the Naxal-hit Bastar division, which are scheduled to vote in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections on November 7, will be under a three-layered security cover.
First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 10:21 AM IST

