Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases second list of 12 candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases second list of 12 candidates

On September 8, the AAP had released its first list of 10 candidates for the state Assembly elections

BS Web Team New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its second list of 12 candidates on Monday.

The party made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), stating: "Major Announcement. Our second list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections is OUT! All the best to all the candidates. Iss baar chalegi jhadu (this time, the broom will sweep)."

Komal Hupendi, who unsuccessfully contested from the Bhanupratappur (ST) constituency in 2018, will run from the same constituency. He joined AAP in 2016. Tejram Vidrohi will stand for election in the Rajim constituency, while Anand Prakash Miri, head of the party's poll manifesto committee, will compete in the Akaltara constituency.

The other candidates on the list are Baloo Ram Bhawani (Dantewada-ST), Narendra Kumar Nag (Narayanpur-ST), Vishal Kelkar (Korba), Raja Ram Lakra (Pathalgaon-ST), Khadagraj Singh (Kawardha), Surendra Gupta (Bhatgaon), and Leos Minj (Kunkuri-ST).

Also Read

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Amit Shah, Nadda hold meet with BJP leadership

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress sets up four panels ahead of polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: 93-year-old to vote for first time in Kanker

Developed Bharat's dream to come true when villages develop: PM Modi

Chhattisgarh polls: CM Bhupesh Baghel rides motorbike in Durg to lead yatra

Chhattisgarh govt launches housing scheme for homeless families in state

PM Modi to inaugurate NMDC's plant, new rail lines in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

AAP releases 2nd list of candidates for C'garh, MP assembly elections

Topics :Bhupesh BaghelArvind KejriwalChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarh AssemblyChhattisgarh governmentChhattisgarhCongressBharatiya Janata PartyBJPAam Aadmi PartyAAP governmentAAPBS Web ReportsAssembly elections

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story