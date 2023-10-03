Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases second list of 12 candidates

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its second list of 12 candidates on Monday.

The party made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), stating: "Major Announcement. Our second list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections is OUT! All the best to all the candidates. Iss baar chalegi jhadu (this time, the broom will sweep)."

Komal Hupendi, who unsuccessfully contested from the Bhanupratappur (ST) constituency in 2018, will run from the same constituency. He joined AAP in 2016. Tejram Vidrohi will stand for election in the Rajim constituency, while Anand Prakash Miri, head of the party's poll manifesto committee, will compete in the Akaltara constituency.

The other candidates on the list are Baloo Ram Bhawani (Dantewada-ST), Narendra Kumar Nag (Narayanpur-ST), Vishal Kelkar (Korba), Raja Ram Lakra (Pathalgaon-ST), Khadagraj Singh (Kawardha), Surendra Gupta (Bhatgaon), and Leos Minj (Kunkuri-ST).