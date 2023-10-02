Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / AAP releases 2nd list of candidates for C'garh, MP assembly elections

AAP releases 2nd list of candidates for C'garh, MP assembly elections

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released the second list of its candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 11:39 PM IST
AAP issued a list of 29 candidates for Madhya Pradesh and 12 candidates for Chhattisgarh.

In Chhattisgarh, the party has fielded Tarun Vaidh from the Raipur Gramin constituency, Raja Ram Shyam from Pratappur, and Dev Prasad Koshle from the Sarangarh constituency.

Releasing the list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, the AAP wrote on X, "Our second list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023. Many congratulations to all our candidates, and best wishes for the campaign."

The AAP has fielded Ramani Devi Jatav, a candidate belonging to the Scheduled Caste from Bhander, Rahul Kushwah from Bhind, Satinder Bhadoriya from Mehgaon, Mohammad Sood from Bhopal Uttar, Raisa Begam Malik from Narela, Chanda Kinnar from Malhara and Vijay Mohan Palha from Patan.

Earlier on September 8, the party released its first list of 10 candidates for the Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls that will be held at the end of the year.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, AAP had fielded 85 candidates in Chhattisgarh but all of them ended up losing their deposits. The polls to the 90-member House were swept by the Congress, which ousted the Bharatiya Janata Party after 15 years in power.

Last month, the BJP released its first list of candidates for 21 seats in the Chhattisgarh polls.

Topics :AAPChhattisgarhMadhya PradeshElections

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 11:39 PM IST

