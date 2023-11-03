Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP to release manifesto on November 3

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release the election manifesto for the state on Friday.

A party spokesperson said that the election manifesto will be released in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah , state in-charge Om Mathur, state president Arun Sao, and former chief minister Raman Singh at theBJP State Headquarters, Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, in Raipur on Friday.

The BJP election manifesto for Chhattisgarh polls will be released four days ahead of the first phase of elections on November 7. Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.





Also Read: Congress has set a new record for bribery in govt offices, says PM Modi Ahead of the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an election rally in the Naxalite-hit Kanker district on Thursday.

Targeting the Congress party, PM Modi said, "The Congress gave dilapidated roads and poorly conditioned hospitals and schools to the people of Chhattisgarh. The Congress party set a new record for bribery in the government offices."

He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to back the daughter of a tribal family, the President of the country, but the Congress opposed it. "For the first time in history, the BJP decided to make the daughter of a tribal family the President, but the Congress opposed it. They carried out propaganda against her. This protest of the Congress was not against the BJP but against tribal daughters."

