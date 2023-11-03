Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP to release manifesto on November 3

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP to release manifesto on November 3

A party spokesperson said that the election manifesto will be released in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, state in-charge Om Mathur, and state president Arun Sao

BS Web Team New Delhi
Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 12:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release the election manifesto for the state on Friday.

A party spokesperson said that the election manifesto will be released in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, state in-charge Om Mathur, state president Arun Sao, and former chief minister Raman Singh at theBJP State Headquarters, Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, in Raipur on Friday.

The BJP election manifesto for Chhattisgarh polls will be released four days ahead of the first phase of elections on November 7. Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.

Ahead of the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an election rally in the Naxalite-hit Kanker district on Thursday.

Also Read: Congress has set a new record for bribery in govt offices, says PM Modi

Targeting the Congress party, PM Modi said, "The Congress gave dilapidated roads and poorly conditioned hospitals and schools to the people of Chhattisgarh. The Congress party set a new record for bribery in the government offices."

He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to back the daughter of a tribal family, the President of the country, but the Congress opposed it. "For the first time in history, the BJP decided to make the daughter of a tribal family the President, but the Congress opposed it. They carried out propaganda against her. This protest of the Congress was not against the BJP but against tribal daughters."

Naxal attack in Bijapur

On Wednesday, Naxalites killed a 40-year-old man in Bijapur district, accusing him of being a police informer. According to preliminary information, Naxalites strangled Muchaki Linga with a rope on Wednesday night and later threw his body on the roadside between Galgam and Nadpalli villages in Bijapur district. They accused Linga, a resident of Galgam, of acting as a police informer. The official said that security forces have launched a combing operation in the region to trace the Naxals.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Chhattisgarh elections: JCC (J) chief Amit Jogi files nomination from Patan

Congress has set a new record for bribery in govt offices, says PM Modi

Election Commission should check CRPF vehicles, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Naxals kill man in Chhattisgarh; warn officials not to visit poll booths

Chhattisgarh polls: 6,400 voters opt for ECI's 'vote-from-home' facility

Chhattisgarh polls: PM Modi does not want poor to get any power: Kharge

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiChhattisgarh AssemblyChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarh governmentChhattisgarhBharatiya Janata PartyBJPCongresselection manifestoBS Web ReportsNaxal AttackBastar

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story