Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Amit Shah, Nadda hold meet with BJP leadership

During the six-hour meeting at the party's state headquarters, several key issues were addressed such as discussions on candidate selection and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to Chhattisgarh

BS Web Team New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 1:23 PM IST
Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J P Nadda held discussions with the party's top leadership in the state on Thursday.

The six-hour meeting took place at the party's state headquarters, Kushabhau Thakre Parisar. The meeting addressed several key issues, including candidate selection and planned visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chhattisgarh.

Those present at the meeting included BJP General Secretary B L Santosh, State In-charge Om Mathur, Co-in-charge Nitin Nabin, State Unit Chief Arun Sao, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Narayan Chandel, and former Chief Minister Raman Singh, among others.

On Thursday, Home Minister Shah and BJP President Nadda arrived in Chhattisgarh via a special aircraft from Jaipur and proceeded directly to the state party headquarters.

As part of the election campaign, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Bilaspur on September 30 and in Jagdalpur (Bastar) on October 3.

On September 14, the prime minister inaugurated several rail sector projects in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, during his one-day visit to the state. He also laid the foundation stone for "critical care blocks" in nine districts of the state—namely Durg, Kondagaon, Rajnandgaon, Gariaband, Jashpur, Surajpur, Surguja, Bastar, and Raigarh. After this, Prime Minister Modi distributed 100,000 sickle cell counselling cards.

Last month, the BJP announced candidates for 21 out of the 90 seats in the state assembly. The elections are scheduled to take place at the end of this year.

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 1:23 PM IST

