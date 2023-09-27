BJP accuses Congress of Naxal ties in Chhattisgarh, presents 400-page diary

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress party of having ties with Naxalite groups in Chhattisgarh.

During a recent press briefing, Patra said, "The Congress is working hand in glove with Naxalites. They have blocked central schemes in Chhattisgarh. The Congress stood against the anti-conversion law... They have betrayed the people of Chhattisgarh."





Also Read: Chhattisgarh elections: Women commandos to be deployed in Naxal-hit areas Patra further said, "Scams worth crores have taken place under the Congress government in Chhattisgarh... The mining mafia and criminals are given free rein under the Congress government in the state. Where is the cess collected during the Covid-19 pandemic?... No action has been taken in several rape cases under the Congress government."

Patra also questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the utilisation of funds collected during the pandemic and highlighted alleged inaction in several rape cases in the state.

Calling the Congress government in the state a "Thagesh sarkaar" (fraudulent government), Patra said the ruling party in the state had deprived farmers of funds provided under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Releasing a 400-page allegation diary named "Kathghare mein Congress", Patra said, "As you all know there are elections in five states. Like always, the Congress is beating drums of false promises. Today, we will show them the mirror. I am carrying this allegation binder of 400 pages. There are 316 promises that Rahul Gandhi has made which the Congress government has not fulfilled in Chhattisgarh."

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the " Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana " for farmers to give them Rs 6,000 per year. "Lakhs of farmers have been registered from Chhattisgarh but their verification has not been done by the state government. Thus, the farmers are deprived of this scheme today," he said.

Chhattisgarh, along with Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram, is scheduled to hold Assembly elections later this year.