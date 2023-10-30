Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases fifth list of 12 candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases fifth list of 12 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has so far released the names of 57 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

BS Web Team New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 11:38 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its fifth list of 12 candidates on Friday. Polling for 20 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

The names of the candidates in the fifth list include Neelam Thakur, Bhawesh Warkade, Rakesh Yadav, Anubhav Tiwari, Saamlal Banjare, Sanjay Yadav, Dadram Premi, Vijay Jha, Chauvendra Sahu, Amit Hirmani, Veer Verma, and Pramod Sahu.
 

Earlier, the AAP had declared the names of 10 candidates in the first list, 12 in the second list, 11 in the third list and 12 in the fourth list. So far, the AAP has declared a total of 57 candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections. Recently, the party released a list of 37-star campaigners for the Chhattisgarh polls. The list included Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, among others.

Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Kejriwal makes 10 promises; Details here

Chhattisgarh Cong to hold marathon on Monday for first-time voter awareness

Chhattisgarh govt's pro-farmer 'model' to be replicated across India: Rahul

Baghel's 'corrupt' govt doesn't have right to remain in power: Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda to address rallies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh today

Chhattisgarh: Cong will provide free education from KG to PG, says Rahul

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalBhupesh BaghelChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarh AssemblyChhattisgarh governmentChhattisgarhAam Aadmi PartyAAP governmentAAPBhagwant MannCongressBharatiya Janata PartyBJPBS Web ReportsAssembly elections

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story