Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases fifth list of 12 candidates

Announcement ????— AAP Chhattisgarh (@AAPChhattisgarh) October 27, 2023
Fifth list of candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 is here.
All the best to all the candidates ✌️????
इस बार चलेगी झाड़ू ! ????#ChhattisgarhMangeKejriwal
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has so far released the names of 57 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls
Announcement ????— AAP Chhattisgarh (@AAPChhattisgarh) October 27, 2023
Fifth list of candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 is here.
All the best to all the candidates ✌️????
इस बार चलेगी झाड़ू ! ????#ChhattisgarhMangeKejriwal
First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 11:38 AM IST