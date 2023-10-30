Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 500 subsidy per gas cylinder in Chhattisgarh

Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 500 subsidy per gas cylinder in Chhattisgarh

Loans of Self Help Groups and the loans availed by women under the Saksham Yojna will be waived, she added

Press Trust of India Jalbandha
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday promised a slew of measures, including waiving of loans of Self-Help Groups, subsidised cooking gas cylinders under a new scheme, and free treatment to victims of road accidents if her party retains power after the assembly polls.

Addressing a rally at Jalbandha in the Khairagarh assembly segment, Priyanka also said around 6,000 government higher secondary and high schools will be upgraded into Swami Atmanand English and Hindi medium schools.

She also promised free electricity up to 200 units if Congress retains power.

"If re-elected in Chhattisgarh, Congress will launch Mahtari Nyay Yojana for women to provide Rs 500 subsidy per gas cylinder," Gandhi Vadra said.

She also said that free treatment will be provided to the victims of road accidents and other sudden accidents under the Chief Minister's Special Health Assistance Scheme.

Tivara (a type of lentil) will be purchased from the farmers at the support price," she added.

Slamming the BJP, Gandhi Vadra asked the audience, "Will you vote for those who mislead you in the name of religion and only bring problems in your lives, or vote for the party that works to ensure your development and welfare".

Topics :Priyanka GandhiLPG cylinder priceChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarh government

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

