Chhattisgarh Cong to hold marathon on Monday for first-time voter awareness

The Congress will organise a marathon on Monday in Raipur in Chhattisgarh to create awareness among first-time voters in the poll-bound state.

Assembly polls will take place in Chhattisgarh in two phases on November 7 and 17, while votes will be counted on December 3.

"There are around 18 lakh first-time voters in Chhattisgarh. The Congress believes young voters are the future of the country. In order to motivate them to cast their vote, the party will organise a 'voter awareness marathon' on Monday," said Sushil Anand Shukla, head of the state Congress communication wing.

"Youth in the 18-25 age segment can take part in the marathon. They can connect with each other during the event and become aware of their voting rights. Registration for the marathon, which will start from Telibandha pond at 6am and culminate at Gandhi Maidan, can be done online and offline," Shukla said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, party leader Kanhaiya Kumar, among others, will take part, with the CM interacting with those who come within the first 100 in the marathon, he said.

In 1989, then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi reduced the age limit for voting from 21 years to 18 years, following which the participation of young voters in democracy has increased, Shukla added.