Chhattisgarh polls: Election Committee meeting of Congress to be held today

The meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress will be held on Wednesday, said the party's Chhattisgarh incharge Kumari Selja.

"...On 11th October, a meeting of our Central Election Committee (CEC) will be held...The final decision is taken by the CEC...When they put their final stamp, the final list of candidates will come out," she told reporters on Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls on different days from November 7-30 and votes will be counted for the five states on December 3.

According to the Election Commission of India, voting for all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will take place on November 7 along with the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh.

The remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17 alongside all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Voting for all 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan will take place on November 23, while the 119-member Telangana Assembly will be the last to go to polls on November 30.

Counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3, CEC Kumar said.

While Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by BJP, Telangana by Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Mizoram by Mizo National Front (MNF).