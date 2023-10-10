Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / Mayawati's BSP to ally with Gondwana party in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

Mayawati's BSP to ally with Gondwana party in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

In both the states, SCs and STs have been largely supporting the Congress and the BJP in the polls

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has formed an alliance with the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The party will contest independently in the upcoming elections in Rajasthan and Telangana.

According to a report by Indian Express, this alliance is considered to be a part of BSP's strategy for "new social engineering." The party aims to align Dalit and tribal voters in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The BSP anticipates that if its "alliance experiment" with the GGP proves successful in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, it would benefit the party in the tribal-inhabited districts of Uttar Pradesh as well.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the BSP will contest in 178 constituencies, while the GGP will field candidates in 52 seats.

In the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, the BSP will contest 53 seats, and the GGP will field candidates in 37 constituencies.

In Madhya Pradesh, 47 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), and 35 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). In Chhattisgarh, 29 seats are reserved for STs, and 10 are reserved for SCs.

Dalits make up approximately 17 per cent of Madhya Pradesh's population, while tribals account for more than 22 per cent. In Chhattisgarh, Dalits constitute 15 per cent of the population, and tribals make up 32 per cent.

In both states, SCs and STs have traditionally supported either the Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in elections.

Elections in Chhattisgarh will be conducted in two phases: the first phase of voting is scheduled for November 7, while the second phase will take place on November 17. The legislative election in Madhya Pradesh is set for November 17. The counting of votes for both states is slated for December 3.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: BSP, Gondwana Gantantra Party announce alliance

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Amit Shah, Nadda hold meet with BJP leadership

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases second list of 12 candidates

MP people will remove Shivraj Chouhan: Kamal Nath on upcoming polls

Around 64,000 polling stations set up in Madhya Pradesh for assembly polls

MP CM Chouhan to contest from Budhni as BJP releases 4th list of candidates

From soaring high in 2018 to setback in 2020, what next for Congress in MP?

BJP eyeing fourth win in MP in two decades; A SWOT analysis of ruling party

Topics :MayawatiBahujan Samaj PartyElection newsElections in IndiaMadhya PradeshChhattisgarhMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsChhattisgarh pollsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday

World Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

LIVE: Shah to kick-start campaigns in Telangana ahead of polls on Nov 30

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep Puri

G20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map

Next Story