Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched the "Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojana" with the aim of providing assistance for constructing houses to eligible beneficiaries of the scheme across the state.

The scheme includes beneficiaries who need housing but are not eligible for the scheme as per the survey list 2011 as the socio-economic and caste census was conducted by the Union government in 2011.

The Baghel government decided to conduct the "Chhattisgarh State Socio-Economic Survey 2023" from April 1, 2023 to April 30, 2023. The survey included 5,979,000 families, out of which 1,076,545 families were found to be houseless and having kutcha houses. In order to provide homes to such families, the Rural Housing Justice Scheme was announced by the Chief Minister in July this year. He said that the state government will bear 100 per cent cost of the implementation of the scheme.

Assistance of Rs 1.30 lakh to families in remote areas and Rs 1.20 lakh to families in plain areas for housing

In the scheme's first phase, 47,090 homeless families will benefit. The CM said that Rs 1,30,000 and Rs 1,20,000 will be provided per family by dividing it into IAP (hilly and inaccessible areas) and non-IAP (plain areas) districts, respectively.

The eligible families identified under the Rural Housing Justice Scheme will be sanctioned an amount of Rs 12,000 as per their eligibility through the convergence of Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen and MNREGA.

Construction workers housing assistance scheme

Under the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, a total of 60 types of construction workers are registered, with a total count of 2,319,681.

Under the scheme, all registered workers who have been working continuously for three years will be given a grant of Rs 1,00,000 for housing.