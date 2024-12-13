AAP names Tarun Yadav for Najafgarh seat, earlier held by Kailash Gahlot

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday nominated social worker Tarun Yadav as its candidate for the Najafgarh constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Yadav, along with his wife Meena Yadav, a two-time independent councillor, joined the party on Wednesday.

The Najafgarh seat was previously held by former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot, who resigned from AAP to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month. With Yadav’s nomination, AAP has announced candidates for 32 of Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies.

In a reshuffle, AAP has also shifted former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia from his traditional Patparganj seat to Jangpura. Awadh Ojha will now contest from Patparganj, which has been a stronghold for AAP in previous elections.

Led by Arvind Kejriwal , AAP is campaigning to secure its third consecutive term after winning 62 out of 70 seats in the last Assembly elections. Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February next year, though the exact dates are yet to be announced.

In the lead up, AAP has already begun its campaigning in the national capital. Some campaign promises already announced include increasing financial aid for women to Rs 2,100 per month from Rs 1,000, benefiting approximately 4.5 million women under the Delhi Mahila Samman Yojana. Rs 2,500 in uniform allowances will be provided twice a year to auto drivers and free coaching for their children and the relaunch of the ‘PoochO’ app for booking rides are also planned.

AAP's leadership, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former CM Kejriwal, has highlighted these initiatives as part of their governance model focusing on social welfare and infrastructure development.

The BJP has not yet released its candidate list or election manifesto.