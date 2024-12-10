Delhi polls: AIMIM fields 2020 riots accused Tahir Hussain from Mustafabad

AIMIM president and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi made the announcement after meeting Hussain. "MCD Councillor Tahir Hussain joined @aimim_national and will be our candidate from Mustafabad Assembly Constituency in the upcoming Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections. His family members & supporters met with me today & joined the party," he tweeted.

The Mustafabad constituency is among the 10-odd seats that AIMIM intends to contest in Delhi. The party’s participation is expected to influence the political dynamics, particularly in Muslim-majority areas of the capital.

Tahir Hussain was linked to the 2020 Delhi riots, with the police naming him as a key accused. The AAP had parted ways with him after he was charged in the riots cases.

Recently, Hussain got a reprieve in a related case after the Delhi High Court quashed an FIR against him.

Political career

More From This Section

Tahir Hussain began his political career as a member of the AAP, where he served as a councillor in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). His tenure with AAP positioned him as a significant local leader until the events surrounding the Delhi riots led to his expulsion from the party. The riots resulted in at least 53 deaths and hundreds were injured.

Alleged role in the 2020 Delhi riots

The 2020 Delhi riots were sparked by protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). According to the police, Hussain was involved in instigating violence and was among the main conspirator behind the riots, news agency PTI had reported.

The Delhi High Court also noted that Hussain’s actions during the riots proved that he was an "active rioter" rather than merely a passive participant.

Legal proceedings

Hussain was arrested on April 6, 2020, and has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). In July 2023, he was granted bail in five out of 11 cases related to the riots.